Sara Rodriguez hit two 3-pointers in the second overtime to help lift Davis to a 65-62 victory over Selah in nonleague girls basketball Tuesday night.
Esmeralda Galindo scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter and overtimes for the Pirates, who made 8 of 8 free throws in the two extra periods. Rodriguez finished with 19 points. Davis (2-3) hosts Wenatchee on Friday for its CBBN opener.
Jayden Horton paced Selah (2-5) with 18 points. The Vikings open CWAC play on Saturday at Othello.
DAVIS — Johnson 6, Esmeralda Galindo 27, Carrillo 0, Sara Rodriguez 19, Hohner 0, Bueno 3, Shaela Allen-Greggs 10.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 13, Hall 0, Hartman 0, Franklin 2, Jayden Horton 18, Mattson 2, Garza 2, Kylie Sherman 15, Coons 8.
Davis=10=13=16=12=14=—=65
Selah=13=13=16=8=11=—=62
Highlights: Rodriguez (D) 4 3p.
---
ELLENSBURG 66, WEST VALLEY 10: At West Valley, senior Katie Blume and freshman Jamison Philip combined for 25 points as the Bulldogs moved to 5-0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 7, Philip 9, Leishman 4, Jamison Philip 12, L. Rogel 8, Q. Rogel 8, Kennedy 6, Johnson 0, Katie Blume 13, Ravet 0.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 5, Fries 0, Tweedy 0, Bell 0, Bremerman 0, Betterton 0, Hatfield 0, Kraft 5, Steiner 0.
Ellensburg=18=12=16=20=—=66
West Valley=2=4=4=0=—=10
Highlights: Leishman (E) 6 stls; Quinn Rogel (E) 6 rebs; Sophie Kraft (WV) 6 rebs.
---
ZILLAH 57, GRANDVIEW 36: At Zillah, Brynn Widner's 19 points led four players in double figures for the Leopards.
GRANDVIEW — Catalina Castro 10, Black 2, Trevino 8, Castilleja 9, Medina 4, Olivarez 3, Medina 0, Copeland 0.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 19, Mia Hicks 15, Garza 0, Flood 2, Diana Esquivel 11, Kassy Garza 10, Gonzales 0, Oliver 0, Salme 0.
Grandview=9=5=12=10=—=36
Zillah=9=14=12=22=—=57
Zillah highlights: Widner 9 rebs, 6 stls; Hicks 8 stls, 5 assts.
---
SUNNYSIDE 64, KENNEWICK 63: At Sunnyside, senior Benemi Sanchez hit four 3-pointers and scored 25 points and the Grizzlies made 12 of 14 free throws in the final period to rally for the win. Sanchez was 7-for-8 from the line.
KENNEWICK — H. Fiander 8, A. Fiander 5, Thornton 6, Adams 1, Irvin 7, Dylyn Dress 18, Haylee Johnson 12, Stein 6.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 5, Benemi Sanchez 25, Lopez 2, Ramirez 8, Paris Wilson 10, Carrizales 4, Hernandez 8, Zamora 2.
Kennewick=20=19=12=12=—=63
Sunnyside=11=17=16=20=—=64
Highlights: Sanchez (S) 4 3p; Dress (K) 4 3p.
---
NACHES VALLEY 52, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 36: At Naches Valley, Maddy Jewett's 19 points and eight rebounds led the Rangers, who led 27-13 at the break.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Ella Halseth 12, Kelli Candanoza 13, Wolters 10, Bosma 1.
NACHES VALLEY — Maddy Jewett 19, Hannah Clements 11, Dunbar 9, Rowe 5, VanAmburg 3, Hargroves 3, Galvez 2, Kime 2.
Sunnyside Chr.=6=7=12=11=—=36
Naches Valley=15=12=12=13=—=52
Highlights: Jewett (NV) 8 rebs; Clements (NV) 5 rebs.
---
EWAC WEST
HIGHLAND 44, MABTON 35: At Mabton, Ivette Ramos put together 14 points and 14 rebounds and Gwen Rydberg scored 12 points to lead the Scotties (4-1). Alana Zavala had 17 points and 10 boards for Mabton.
HIGHLAND — Garcia 0, Jimenez 5, Silva 6, Monson 0, Ivette Ramos 14, Hakala 7, Gonzalez 0, Mendoza 0, Gwen Rydberg 12.
MABTON — Bonewell 3, Roettger 2, Moreno 3, Simpson 2, Aviles 0, Galarza 8, Alana Zavala 17.
Highland=7=10=12=15=—=44
Mabton=17=6=10=2=—=35
Highlights: Ramos (H) 14 rebs; Naomi Jimenez (H) 6 stls; Sydney Hakala (H) 11 rebs; Rydberg 6 rebs; Zavala (M) 3 3p, 10 rebs, 3 stls; Amy Moreno (M) 7 stls.
---
WHITE SWAN 55, GRANGER 48: At White Swan, Keegan Wolfsberger posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while her teammate Nakoda Sampson just missed one with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars. They'll play at Highland on Friday.
GRANGER — Franco 2, Cassandra Herrera 17, Quinones 0, Chavez 0, Mireya Carrasco 13, Ramos 6, Vasquez 10.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 16, Jackson 5, Fiander 1, Melanie Bass 12, Scabbyrobe 5, E. Bass 6, Keegan Wolfsberger 10.
Granger=14=7=6=21=—=48
White Swan=11=14=20=10=—=55
WS highlights: Jovena Scabbyrobe 4 assts, 3 stls; Eliza Bass 4 rebs; Sampson 8 rebs, 3 assts; Shayonnie Jackson 7 rebs; Wolfsberger 10 rebs, 3 stls, 2 blks, 3 assts.
---
GOLDENDALE 54, CLE ELUM 23: At Cle Elum, Gwen Gilliam hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead the Timberwolves.
GOLDENDALE — Siglin 3, Beam 3, Bland 4, Gwen Gilliam 17, Payton Sheridan 13, Blain 6, Vega 0, Dahl 8.
CLE ELUM — Kretschmann 3, DeWitt 0, Bator 4, Singer 1, Sattler 1, Anderson 0, Santiago 2, Glondo 3, Martin 7, Ellison 2.
Goldendale=12=21=8=13=—=54
Cle Elum=0=4=8=13=—=23
Cle Elum highlights: Rachael Bator 5 stls.
---
KITTITAS 44, WAHLUKE 29: At Wahluke, Reyse Phillips tallied 12 points as the Coyotes moved to 2-4 with the nonleague crossover win.
KITTITAS — Harris 9, Moore 2, Bare 2, Nash 4, Huber 6, Boguslawski 0, Federwisch 4, Nunley 5, Reyse Phillips 12.
WAHLUKE — Wyena 2, Vivar 4, M. Harlow 9, Ellie Harlow 11, Moreno 2, Martinez 1.
Kittitas=12=11=14=7=—=44
Wahluke=6=7=6=10=—=29
---
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
DAVIS 3, SUNNYSIDE 1
At Valley Lanes
Game scores: Davis 599-569, Davis 670-641, Sunnyside 121-101, Davis 158-134.
