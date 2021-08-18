High school sports took a big step Wednesday toward a return to a normal season.
Football practice opened for teams in the Yakima Valley and throughout the state. Several teams even honored the occasion by starting drills at midnight.
It’s a far cry from last year when the pandemic delayed high school sports until February after several earlier postponements. When sports did return, they were in a different order — winter sports were the last to play because of they’re indoor and high-contact — and in front of smaller crowds.
The WIAA announced last week that fall athletes will not have to mask up — although fans will be required to indoors — and unvaccinated participants will be subject to stricter protocols.
While football opened practice on Wednesday, the rest of the fall lineup will begin official preparations Monday.
Football games will begin in earnest Sept. 3. Kickoff, the Yakima Herald-Republic’s annual preview of the gridiron season which returns after a year hiatus, will insert into the Sept. 3 edition.