FOOTBALL
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis senior
The CBBN's co-league MVP ran for 1,000 yards, with 259 in one game, and anchored the defense at linebacker.
---
Jason Grant, Toppenish senior
The SCAC West's offensive MVP scored 24 touchdowns, set multiple school records and had seven interceptions.
---
Drew Johnson, West Valley senior
CBBN coaches made Johnson their only unanimous first-team pick at two positions — wide receiver and defensive back.
---
Kaiden Rivera, Prosser senior
Two-time CWAC offensive MVP threw for 2,921 yards and 28 TDs in just nine games and had 63 TDs for his career.
---
Logan Rodriguez, Sunnyside senior
The CBBN's offensive MVP threw for 2,787 yards and 23 touchdowns and is fifth in all-time Valley passing yardage.
---
VOLLEYBALL
Zoey Crimin, West Valley senior
The Eastern Washington signee was a three-time all-CBBN first-team middle blocker and all-state pick as a sophomore.
---
Abby Harrell, Ellensburg junior
Since her first-team all-state selection as a freshman two years ago, Harrell has received two CWAC MVP awards.
---
Taylor Kieser, Selah junior
The three-time all-CWAC first-team outside hitter had 30 kills in a district match and was an all-state pick in 2019.
---
Kennedy Webb, West Valley junior
The two-time CBBN first-team outside hitter had 43 kills and 32 digs in two victories at the 4A state tournament.
---
Brynn Widner, Zillah senior
An all-leaguer since her freshman year, Widner ascended to SCAC West MVP and led team to league, district titles.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
Rachael Keller, Highland sophomore
EWAC MVP scored 29 goals, including both in a 2-1 state quarterfinal win for the Scotties en route to a third-place trophy.
---
Shannah Mellick, East Valley sophomore
Midfielder scored 21 goals and earned first-team all-CWAC honors as the leader of a dynamic Red Devils attack.
---
Kendall Moore, West Valley junior
St. Mary's commit became the focal point of the Rams offense, producing 11 goals and 14 assists for the CBBN champs.
---
Dylan Philip, Ellensburg senior
Consistently drew multiple defenders and still scored a Valley-best 43 goals for the regular season CWAC champions.
---
Ashlyn Valdovinos, West Valley junior
The CBBN's defensive MVP as a sophomore, Valdivinos once again anchored a strong back line for the 12-win Rams.
---
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Amha Alemeneh, Eisenhower senior
Top runner at 4A state for third-place Cadets in 13th also had the best local time at the Sunfair Invitational.
---
Caden Casteel, West Valley sophomore
The CBBN district champion by five seconds also won an all-league race a week earlier and placed 19th at state.
---
Cooper Quigley, Selah senior
Arizona-bound senior won the 2A state race by 18 seconds and was the Valley's first state champion in 13 years.
---
Eric Swedin, Selah junior
Eighth-place finish in 2A state race with Valley's second-fastest time helped Vikings to a runner-up team finish.
---
Aiden Waddle, Eisenhower sophomore
Made the 4A state podium in 16th place and recorded the second-fastest time in the race for a sophomore.
---
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Isabela Alvarado, Eisenhower junior
CBBN's runner of the year captured the district title by over 10 seconds and won both all-league races.
---
Hannah Hilton, Eisenhower senior
Three-time state qualifier climbed the 4A state podium to ninth, shaving 70 spots off her sophomore finish.
---
Kate Laurent, Ellensburg senior
CWAC runner of the year set a 5K school record of 17:31 and placed fourth at 2A state, her third podium finish.
---
Nicole Murdock, West Valley sophomore
Top three in both all-CBBN meets, fourth at district and 20th at 4A state, was also district runner-up in spring.
---
Skye Stenehjem, West Valley sophomore
Won her flight at the Sunfair Invitational, third at district and 30th at state, also ran three miles in 18:22.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
Emily Holt, Ellensburg junior
Ranked among Valley leaders in four individual events and competed in three relays at the 2A state meet.
---
Addie Mitchell, Eisenhower senior
Led the Valley in five events and moved into the all-time top 10 in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
---
Katie Ramos, Selah senior
CWAC's swimmer of the year ranked among Valley leaders in five events and swam on two state-medal relays.
---
Izzy Vick, Selah junior
The Vikings' top scorer at state while competing in four events, including a seventh-place finish in the 50 free.
---
Anna Wersland, Cle Elum senior
The Valley's highest medalist at the 2A-1A state meet with fourth in the 100 back and fifth in the 100 free.
---
COACH
Brad Cramer, West Valley slowpitch
CBBN coach of the year led the Rams to league and district titles, 18 wins, and a third-place state trophy.
---
Phil English, Eisenhower cross country
Ike boys were ranked eighth heading to 4A state meet and came away with a third-place trophy, his 15th.
---
Corey Ingvalson, Prosser football
Despite replacing 16 of 22 starters, the Mustangs were 6-0 in the CWAC and reached the 2A state quarterfinals.
---
Nikki Keller, Highland girls soccer
Third consecutive all-league coach of the year award for Keller, whose Scotties placed third at 2B state.
---
Shane Polley, Selah cross country
CWAC boys coach of the year produced a 2A state individual champion and state runner-up team for the Vikings.
---
TEAM
Eisenhower boys cross country
The Cadets had two runners on the 4A state podium and placed third with a 59-second split with their top five.
---
Highland girls soccer
The Scotties were 18-4 with a program-best third-place trophy at 2B state, where they split two shootout battles.
---
Selah boys cross country
With the Valley's top trophy in second place at 2A state, the Vikings earned the program's best finish in 41 years.
---
Toppenish football
The Wildcats were 10-0 in the regular season for the first time and won the program's first state game since 1990.
---
West Valley volleyball
Seeded No. 14 at 4A state, the Rams used two five-set victories to reach the semifinals and claim fourth place.
