Jesse Benedetti, the most successful baseball coach in East Valley’s history, has stepped down after amassing 286 wins over 18 seasons.
After assisting for three seasons at EV under his father George, a Hall of Fame coach, Benedetti took over the program in 2002 and directed the Red Devils to the state playoffs nine times with three trophies, including a runner-up finish in 2008. His first team in ‘02 was EV’s first to qualify for state in 25 years.
“It’s been extremely gratifying to be a part of building the program and the field here. I love this community and the high school,” Benedetti said. “Although I hate to leave the program, it’s the best time for myself and my family.”
Benedetti, a father of four with two in the district, has been a teacher at East Valley since 1998 and will remain in that position. He plans to stay involved in baseball through his Bullpen instructional program and as director of the All-State Baseball Series.
After deciding to step down, Benedetti got a note from former WSU coach Donnie Marbut that literally struck home.
“He said we all know that when you coach, it’s not just you that’s involved,” he said. “It’s your entire family that works and sacrifices for others. That’s so true, and I appreciate that as much as anyone.”
Benedetti believes one of the key elements of his tenure was having a longtime staff that included Craig Hyatt, Kevin Taylor and Mike Bailey. He believes Hyatt, an assistant for 22 years at EV, would be an ideal successor. East Valley posted the opening, along with the girls golf job, on the WIAA website on Wednesday.
MOYER REPLACES PAULUS: Sunnyside has promoted Jason Moyer to replace Hall of Fame wrestling coach George Paulus.
Moyer joined Paulus’ staff in 2003 and has twice been named the CBBN’s assistant coach of the year. Prior to his years at Sunnyside, he was a head coach for two seasons at Mountlake Terrace High School.
Moyer’s hire was announced by Dave Martinez, who replaced Scott Paine as athletic director this past summer. Paine, a 2008 graduate of Wenatchee, took the AD job at Chelan.
ON THE MATS: Three of Moyer’s standouts, including 4A state champion Eli Barajas, will be among 11 local preps competing for Team Washington in the Super 32 wrestling tournament in South Carolina later this month.
Representing their club teams, the group includes Davis’ Jaden Sanchez, Granger state champions Gage Cook and Oscar Alvarez, Ellensburg’s Christian Davis, Francisco Ayala and Lorenzo Gonzalez, Grandview’s Jesus Sanchez, Prosser’s Reyden Huizar and Sunnyside’s Andrew Macias, Alex Fernandez and Barajas.