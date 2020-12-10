It's been 19 years since anyone swept the three sprints at the Class 4A boys state track and field championships and the last to do it was Davis' Craig Everhart — as a junior, no less, in 2001. Later that summer he was a double medalist at the Junior Olympic Nationals and lowered his 400 best to 47.09.
TACOMA — It was a feeling of faith, something inside Craig Everhart that told him not to be surprised by what he could do here at the Class 4A state track and field championships.
"I just knew something special would happen," he said Saturday night. "I was preparing all season for this and I was ready to see what I could do."
And what a feat that turned out to be. The Davis junior captured the 200- and 400-meter dashes convincingly and, coupled with Friday's 100 victory, became the first underclassman in state history to sweep all three sprints at the 4A state meet.
Everhart collected 30 points on his own and combined with JaQua Anderson's sprint efforts and two relays the Pirates surged into second with 31 of their 45 points coming in Saturday's night session. Shadle Park won the team title with 57½ points, giving Spokane its sixth state boys winner in eight years, while Davis earned the school's fourth straight state trophy.
"These guys did everything they could," said first-year coach Kelly Harmon. "Everybody we brought here made the final and scored. And Craig, wow, he had a day, didn't he? Craig can really compete and he's got a big heart."
Something was in the air when Everhart blew away the field in Friday's 100, an event he started taking seriously only this year. While he was the reigning champion in Saturday's 400 final, the Davis speedster had lost twice to Lake Washington's Sean Williams earlier this season.
Everhart was ready this time, taking care of business with a swift first 200 and finishing in 48.35. Williams was second in 48.52.
"The times I raced him before he was fresh," Everhart said. "I got out fast and used that adrenaline rush. It felt great."
Satisfied now? Not nearly.
An hour later he took the measure of Williams again in the 200, winning in 22.05 to 22.22.
Anderson rebounded from his disappointing seventh in the 400 to finish fourth in the 200 with a time of 22.43. The 15 points that Everhart and Anderson scored in the 200 wrapped up second place.
Everhart and Anderson still had to come back and run the 1,600 relay. Joining Matt Johnson and Darnell Anderson, the Pirates were a somewhat weary fifth in 3:22.95.
"I was just really glad to be here," said Anderson, who is believed to be the first 4A boy to compete in the state 1,600 relay four years in a row. "I've had an up-and-down season with injuries, but I got here and did what I could. Second sounds OK to me."
In Friday's 100 final, a race that usually draws all attention to the middle lanes, Everhart was in lane one and nobody noticed.
For about five seconds.
When the Davis junior flew up the inside lane and into the lead halfway up the track, everyone at the Lincoln Bowl was treated to a track and field rarity as Everhart stunned the field and the crowd in 10.85 seconds, a lifetime best. He qualified for the final by earning the fourth and final spot in his heat during the afternoon session.
It was part of a plan, albeit a risky one.
"I knew I'd have eight races here and I tried to use my brain in the prelim, not use too much energy," he said, all smiles on the infield after his surprise victory. "I knew I'd have a shot. It was no big deal to me to be on the inside. I just thought, "Get a good start and keep on going.'"
While Mariner's Vernon Word and Mountlake Terrace's Leif Curtis waged a tight duel in the middle of the track, Everhart got his flying start. And when he broke the finish line, the other seven finalists were left wondering who it was in lane one that had stolen the race.
"I thought it was me and Curtis," Word said. "I didn't even see that guy until the end."
"I was thinking whatever I'd get in the 100 would be a great start for our team and I wanted it to be 10 points," Everhart said. "I wanted that to be a gift to JaQua. He's our senior captain and this is his last state meet."