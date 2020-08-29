A week before what would have been the first game of the season, many area coaches still don’t quite know what their Friday nights and weekends will look like without football this fall.
Davis coach Jay Dumas said the change hit him last Friday when he went camping in what he recognized as football weather. La Salle’s Cody Lamb made sure his hunting license is up-to-date, and West Valley’s Dan Eyman said he’s already planned a trip to Coeur d’Alene — where he can watch high school football.
“I’m still having withdrawals,” Eyman said, recalling how he felt sitting in a staff meeting on the day practices were originally scheduled to begin. “I’ll just be absolutely going crazy.”
He’s not alone.
Regular summer Zoom meetings gave coaches at least some interaction with their players after they missed the traditional 20 days of spring football practice. But Eisenhower’s Gary Jimenez and others saw attendance drop considerably as it became clear there would be no games this fall.
“I worked really hard on my golf game,” Jimenez said. “We’re kind of competitive dudes by nature and me and some of the other coaches, we’ve been playing weekly rounds of golf.”
So who’s the best player on staff? That would be assistant Jason Chase, Jimenez said, and it’s not even close.
Staying in touch
Most coaches still won’t see their players much outside of a computer screen, but they’re doing all they can to encourage athletes stay sharp, mentally and physically.
As health and fitness teachers, Eyman and Selah’s Scott Ditter will work with athletes virtually when school starts in September. They’re trying to be creative since most kids won’t have access to equipment, and classes like Eyman’s “Team Sports” can’t be taught traditionally when everyone’s on a Zoom call.
Jimenez said helping prepare football players for the semester academically will look similar, minus in-person meetings. His staff always aims to emphasize the importance of time management and maintaining good grades.
“To be honest, the normal thing we would be really concentrating on this week is getting the kids adjusted to getting the entire school day and then practice on top of that,” Jimenez said.
Lamb and three of his assistants at La Salle will be the region’s only coaches to actually see their players in-person for the foreseeable future. Thanks to a smaller student body and teachers like Lamb taking on extra work to reduce class sizes, La Salle students went back to school on Aug. 21.
That will give Lamb valuable time in the weight room — featuring masks, sanitation and social distancing protocols — to work with players, including the freshmen Lamb said would make up half the roster this school year. He’s also leading a Football Club for players and non-players alike to teach them more about the sport.
“We’re in school so we’re watching film during lunch, workouts before school,” Lamb said. “For us, returning to a sense of normalcy.”
Most of the Yakima Valley’s players, though, won’t be able to see their coaches or teammates for several more weeks, possibly months. Ditter worries about the social and emotional health of players, while Dumas said his staff’s trying to monitor how kids are handling this unprecedented situation.
“The biggest thing for me is that I feel for the anxiety that it’s caused,” Dumas said. “I feel like the mental health of student-athletes is suffering a little bit just because they need something to look forward to.”
Planning for the best
Significant decreases in Yakima County’s COVID-19 cases this month offer some hope for teams eager to return to the practice field when allowed by the WIAA in late September.
The county would need the state to resume its “Safe Start” program and advance to at least Phase 3 for that to happen. But Ditter and other coaches said they’ll be prepared and eager to do whatever they can.
“I would just like to be able to get the guys out and run around a little bit,” Ditter said. “I think everybody feels the same way.”
Football would fall in Season 3 of the WIAA’s revamped four-season calendar and be played in March and April.
A long break from football could be harmful for some seniors hoping to earn a spot on a college roster. Players like La Salle linebacker and Washington State commit Ryan Kershaw will be fine, but others still trying to prove themselves missed valuable opportunities.
Selah quarterback Heath Yochum and Kyle Luke attended a George Fox camp over the summer, but Ditter said others have only been able to keep in touch with college coaches virtually. West Valley already lost two players to a high school in Arizona where they could play this fall, and Dumas said some Davis athletes considered transferring.
Coaches can continue to watch film and Dumas said his staff’s working on implementing some new schemes. But everyone will also need to keep finding ways to fill their extra time, such as traveling or heading out to the golf course.
Ditter’s trying to keep things in perspective after spending most of the summer just content to stay home with his wife and their three children. Kyle, a teacher in Wapato, will get married next summer, Cameron heads back to Whitworth for classes next week, and Selah senior Madison’s trying to stay in shape for volleyball and track.
“It’s going to be five months with all of our family in the house again,” Ditter said of the time he’s spent since March. “I don’t know if I’ll ever have that again for the rest of my life.”