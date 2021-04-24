With a dozen teams in action for over five hours, the 46th annual Holder Relays had plenty going on throughout the busy Saturday afternoon at Zaepfel Stadium.
But the top headliners of the day came in back-to-back 800-meter races.
First came Eisenhower's Kara Mickelson, who ran the state's fifth-fastest time with a huge career best of 2 minutes, 18.41 seconds, then 10 minutes later came another dazzling performance by Selah's Cooper Quigley, who took over the state lead at 1:54.24.
Versatile athletes showed off their skills and none was better than Davis senior Damian Corbray, who won the 110 hurdles in 15.49, the 300 hurdles in 42.38 and still had enough left to capture the 200 in a personal best 22.98.
Selah senior Madison Ditter won the 200 and 400, Naches Valley senior Faith Hahn-Landis swept the pole vault and triple jump, and La Salle senior Gillian Martin won the 100 and anchored the Lightning's first-place 4x100.
Sunnyside junior Erica Torres set a school record with a winning throw in the discus of 123 feet, 6 inches, sixth-best in the state.
South Whidbey's Kala Swegler Richland edged Eisenhower's Hannah Hilton in the 2,000 steeplechase by .08 as both recorded times that rank among the best in the nation.
Hilton and Mickelson capped off the day by helping the Cadets win the 4x400 in 4:16.78 — good for No. 10 in the state.
Among the state's best in three events, Quigley now ranks first in the 800, second in the 1,600 (4:16.99) and eighth in the 3,200 (9:08.70.).
Teams: Davis, Connell, Eisenhower, Goldendale, Grandview, La Salle, Naches Valley, Selah, South Whidbey, Sunnyside, West Valley.
BOYS
100: Julian Ortiz (WV) 11.59, Reece Davis (Su) 11.73, Carson Riner (C) 11.75. 200: Damian Corbray (D) 22.98, Shaun Salveson (Se) 23.08, Daniel Teerink (WV) 23.80. 400: Salveson (Se) 50.91, Cutter Egbert (C) 52.90, Brayden Anderson (WV) 54.19. 800: Cooper Quigley (Se) 1:54.24, Dallin Price (C) 2:02.44, Liam Rickey (WV) 2:06.31. 1,600: Price (C) 4:34.54, Amha Alemeneh (E) 4:35.08, Reid Weaver (Su) 4:37.80. 3,200: Weaver (Su) 9:57.00, Eric Swedin (Se) 9:57.45, Oscar Lopez (E) 10:05.60. 2,000 steeplechase: Nathan Johnson (E) 6:53.45, Max Hutton (WV) 7:09.25, Jason Jalifi (Su) 7:24.61. 110H: Corbray (D) 15.49, Kyle Luke (Se) 16.60, Jayden Corbray (D) 20.88. 300H: Corbray (D) 42.38, Kyle Luke (Se) 43.70, Noah Robles (NV) 44.12. 4x100: Connell 44.28, West Valley 45.41, Selah 45.48. 4x400: Connell 3:34.53, West Valley 3:41.04, Selah 3:43.66.
Shot: JP Leahy (WV) 41-9.25, Titan Nelson (Se) 41-0.5, Riley Rodriguez (C) 39-10.5. Disc: Jeffery Condardo (E) 119-1, Mason Smith (WV) 116-2, Rodriguez (C) 112-7. Jav: Smith (WV) 155-3, Rodriguez (C) 154-10, Isaac Vanness (C) 152-10. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 5-10, Luke (Se) 5-8, Aiden Waddle (E) 5-8. PV: Tyke Stewart (E) 12-0, Jacob Freeman (C) 9-0, Logan Hayman (NV) 9-0. LJ: Riner (C) 20-11, Chase Nielson (C) 19-8, Rodriguez (NV) 19-0.5. TJ: Riner (C) 41-1.5, Freeman (C) 38-4, Amadeus Garcia (WV) 38-2.
Frosh-soph winners — 100: Demitirius Corbray (D) 12.57. 400: Aiden Waddle (E) 56.95. 1600: Oscar Lopez (E) 4:43.00.
Wheelchair — 100: Chance Wells (WV) 19.81. 400: Wells (WV) 56.31. 1600: Wells (WV) 4:28.82.
GIRLS
100: Gillian Martin (L) 13.04, Jazmine Richey (Gr) 13.61, Alaina Morgan (Su) 13.76. 200: Madison Ditter (Se) 28.11, Jessie Swart (Se) 28.46, Alyssa Martinez (Se) 29.31. 400: Ditter (Se) 1:04.73, Kennedy Leach (E) 1:05.62, Madalyn Jenks (C) 1:05.85. 800: Kara Mickelson (E) 2:18.41, Kathryn Snyder (L) 2:31.04, Naomi Atwood (SW) 2:31.83. 1,600: Isabela Alvarado (E) 5:21.21, Atwood (SW) 5:38.32, Audrey Gmerek (SW) 5:43.05. 3,200: Rachel Argento (WV) 12:22.09, Katie Murdock (WV) 12:23.50, Annette Figueroa (E) 12:46.39. 2,000 steeplechase: Kala Swegler (SW) 7:36.50, Hannah Hilton (E) 7:36.58, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 8:22.78. 100H: Julia Johnson (E) 18.15, Victoria Luna (NV) 18.68, Paige Mckinley (Se) 18.69. 300H: Morgan (Su) 50.71, Richey (Gr) 53.04, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 54.91. 4x100: La Salle (Ashby, Hull, Lee, Martin) 53.24, Selah 53.44, West Valley 55.16. 4x400: Eisenhower (Leach, Hilton, Alvarado, Mickelson) 4:16.78, South Whidbey 4:21.56, Selah 4:35.94.
Shot: Adrianna Powers (C) 32-6.5, Sierra Newell (Se) 31-5, Erica Torres (Su) 29-8.5. Disc: Torres (Su) 123-6, Newell (Se) 96-4, Talia See (WV) 95-5. Jav: Tiana Watson (Go) 123-11, Jill Benson (C) 121-5, Alyssa Miles (WV) 96-2. HJ: Kylie Washabaugh (Se) 5-1, Ella Ferguson (WV) 4-6, Regan Irvine (WV) 4-4. PV: Faith Hahn-Landis (NV) 8-6, Luna (NV) 7-0, Audrey Smith (NV) 7-0. LJ: Alexia Lee (E) 15-0.5, Mackenzie Pelson (Se) 13-10.25, Emma Olson (Go) 13-7. TJ: Hahn-Landis (NV) 31-6, Lee (E) 31-0, Olson (Go) 29-10.
Frosh winners - 100: Alyssa Lee (E) 14.37. 400: Alexa Guzman (D) 1:11.86. 1,600: Nicole Murdock (WV) 5:46.31.