MOSES LAKE — Joey Oplinger made his final high school diving competition not only a memorable one but historic.
The Eisenhower senior captured the CBBN district title on Thursday with an 11-dive total of 449.65, which broke a 25-year-old school record.
Oplinger and teammate Tyke Stewart finished 1-2 in the event to highlight the season finale for Eisenhower, West Valley and Davis.
Last year's CBBN co-diver of the year, Oplinger broke Joe Brown's 1996 school record of 436.20 and moved to third on the Valley's all-time list behind Davis' Jeremy Sculley (468.30) and Randy Peltier (455.55), whose marks came in 2009.
Oplinger certainly isn't a one-event specialist, having placed third in the 100-yard butterfly with a Valley best of 56.36 seconds and also providing legs on two relays. He led off the 400 free relay with a 53.87 100 split.
Stewart, whose runner-up score in diving was 331, also placed fourth in the 100 back in 1:01.57 and swam on two relays. Oplinger and Stewart helped the Cadets clock a Valley-best 3:49.53 in the 400 free relay.
West Valley's Gabe Cardenas placed third in the 100 breast, fifth in the 50 free and led off the Rams' third-place 200 free relay with a 24.97 50 split.
Davis' top finish came from Tyler Brown, who was fifth in the 100 free.
Team scores: Moses Lake 169, Wenatchee 150.5, Eastmont 94, Eisenhower 62, West Valley 53.5, Davis 13.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: 4, Eisenhower (Stewart, Buegee, Oplinger, Parker) 1:48.81; 6, West Valley 1:57.42; 7, Davis 2:03.70.
200 free: 6, Jaden Rossmeisl (WV) 2:12.12; 7, Colin Xiao (E) 2:17.64; 8, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 2:17.68.
200 IM: 7, Nathaniel Buegee (E) 2:22.41.
50 free: 5, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 25.36; 6, Daniel Teerink (WV) 25.44.
100 fly: 3, Joey Oplinger (E) 56.36; 7, Brysen Parker (E) 1:11.32; 8, Cadin Hogue (D) 1:13.13.
Diving: 1, Joey Oplinger (E) 449.65; 2, Tyke Stewart (E) 331.
100 free: 5, Tyler Brown (D) 57.84; 6, Daniel Teerink (WV) 58.09; 7, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 1:00.11.
500 free: 5, Colin Xiao (E) 6:52.52.
200 free relay: 3, West Valley (Cardenas, J. Rossmeisl, Wagner, D. Teerink) 1:43.15; 7, West Valley 2:01.00; 8, Eisenhower 2:04.79.
100 back: 4, Tyke Stewart (E) 1:01.57; 8, Cameron Teerink (WV) 1:06.67.
100 breast: 3, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:08.47; 4, Nathaniel Buegee (E) 1:09.22; 6, Jaden Rossmeisl (WV) 1:12.00.
400 free relay: 5, Eisenhower (Oplinger, Parker, Stewart, Buegee) 3:49.53; 6, West Valley 4:01.97; 7, Davis 4:13.75.