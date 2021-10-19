EAST WENATCHEE — The streak continues for Eisenhower’s girls cross country team and Isabela Alvarado and Hannah Hilton made sure of it.
With a 1-2 finish by their front-runners, the Cadets captured their 12th consecutive CBBN league title on Tuesday with the season’s second sweep of dual meets at Eastmont Junior High.
Ike’s boys did the same, finishing 12-0 in league duals to wrap up the regular season as West Valley sophomore Caden Casteel won the individual race.
Alvarado, a junior who won the first all-league meet last month at West Valley, covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 55 seconds, with Hilton six seconds back to lead the fifth-ranked Cadets.
West Valley sophomores Nicole Murdock and Skye Stenehjem took the next two spots in 19:06 and 19:22, respectively, as the Rams, ranked 10th in this week’s state poll, finished 10-2 in second place just ahead of Wenatchee.
Casteel outdueled Ike senior Amha Alemeneh for the boys win, 16:21 to 16:22. Teammates Aiden Waddle and Nathan Johnson were fourth and fifth for the Cadets, who had six runners in the top 14.
Wenatchee edged West Valley 27-28 and was second in the final standings at 10-2 followed by the Rams at 8-4.
All teams will now prepare for the CBBN district meet in Wenatchee on Oct. 28. The top two teams will qualify for state.
