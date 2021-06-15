Two weeks ago, Eisenhower's girls learned a hard lesson about impatience. And it cost them a stinging and humbling home-court loss to their crosstown rival.
Down two at halftime to Davis, the Cadets fell further behind in the third quarter, lost their discipline on both ends of the court and absorbed a 21-point loss.
In the rematch Tuesday night, the Cadets trailed by three at halftime.
"We struggled in the third quarter in that first game and it was mostly because we just started jacking up shots, rushing too much and not playing our game," explained Ike coach Ray Harris. "This time we weren't as impatient and played with good balance on offense and defense."
And reversed the outcome.
With Kiana Yesiki leading the charge with 17 of her career-high 30 points in the second half, the Cadets dueled Davis through a tense third quarter and then leaned on their defense to secure a 56-49 victory on the final day of the CBBN's regular season.
After seven lead changes in the third period, Yesiki produced eight points during an extended 15-6 run that opened a 49-41 lead with 3:17 left.
"One of the things we learned (from the 61-40 loss on May 29) is that the only way we're going to be successful is if we play together," Harris said. "This was a good game, and I tip my hat to Davis and their effort. Both teams played hard."
"Kiana's a really good player and she kind of took over at key moments," said Davis coach Akil White. "It was a great game, but in the fourth quarter we just got a little tight. We've got a lot of freshmen and sophomores and they just got a little tight."
Davis’ counter to Yesiki was the inside-outside game of sophomore Shaela Allen-Greggs and freshman Esmeralda Galindo. The 5-foot-11 Allen-Greggs scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half and made it a big double-double with 16 rebounds, and Galindo led the Pirates with 16 points.
“That was definitely one of Shaela’s best games,” White said. “She’s got great hands and knows where to be.”
While Yesiki was filling the stat line with 11-for-20 shooting, eight rebounds and seven steals, Ike also got key contributions from a pair of freshmen. Post Ashley Serna came off the bench to score eight points, including two crucial baskets in the fourth quarter, and guard Nevah Lopez also tallied eight points and connected on all three of her field-goal attempts in the second half.
"Our freshmen really stepped up, and everybody worked together," Harris added. "We got in trouble during a few stretches, but the kids kept it together and remembered what we've been working on so hard — play together."
Unfortunately for Eisenhower, Tuesday's games did not count toward district seeding and both teams already had their semifinal road matchups set for Thursday. Third-seeded Davis will play at No. 2 Sunnyside while No. 4 Eisenhower travels to league champion Moses Lake.
"We're excited to go up there (to Moses Lake) and have another shot at them," said Harris, whose team fell to ML 61-55 to open the season. "This effort tonight is a great boost for our confidence."
"Sunnyside is a great team but that's one we feel we let get away from us," said White of a 56-46 setback last month. "It'll be a big challenge to go on the road but that's something these girls enjoy, a challenge."
EISENHOWER — Lopez 8, M. Rodriguez 7, L. Rodriguez 0, Serna 8, Sanchez 1, Tobiness 2, Kiana Yesiki 30. Totals 23-54 8-12 56.
DAVIS — Guevara 0, Gomez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 16, Valentinez 9, Rodriguez 2, Hohner 0, Patterson 8, Shaela Allen-Greggs 14. Totals 20-50 7-7 49.
Eisenhower=8=16=15=17=—=56
Davis=11=16=10=12=—=49
Highlights: Yesiki (E) 8 rebs, 7 stls; Allen-Greggs (D) 16 rebs; Neveah Patterson (D) 6 rebs.