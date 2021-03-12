West Valley’s game plan featured a clear, simple directive.
Give the ball to Drew Johnson in space, and let him take care of the rest. Johnson impressed coaches in the opener against Sunnyside and showed even more elusiveness Friday night, scoring four touchdowns in the first half of a 44-0 win over Davis.
“I learned from (Jack Van De Brake) last year,” Johnson said. “I looked up to him a lot. I played baseball with him and I just learned some things from him last year, just running routes better.”
Two of the junior’s touchdowns came off of screen passes, when he caught short tosses from quarterback Skyler Cassel and weaved his way into the end zone. All four went for at least 22 yards out, including a deep throw down the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
Johnson said he ran a few routes during the offseason with former quarterback Issac Madrigal, who transferred to Arizona so he could play last fall. But Johnson spent the most time last summer on the baseball diamond or in the batting cages, focusing on his primary sport.
It seemed to work out just fine for Johnson, who also plays basketball for West Valley. Multiple sports are encouraged by acting head coach Ryan Scott, who stepped in for Dan Eyman over the past two weeks and praised Johnson’s athleticism.
“He’s just one of those kids that he’s a gamer,” Scott said. “It’s nothing crazy, we’re just trying to get it in his hands as quick as possible.”
Johnson provided the spark the offense needed after a surprisingly slow start caused by a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and then some costly penalties on the second drive. Cassel’s deep passes weren’t always accurate in just his second game as a starter, so giving him a few easier throws helped him settle in and rack up 343 yards.
Caleb Woodcock caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown to complement his interception early in the third quarter. The two Rams receivers compared numbers for the game and season on the sideline, clearly enjoying a little friendly competition.
Johnson didn’t add to his totals of six catches and 152 yards in the second half, finishing one touchdown short of West Valley’s all-time record, set by running back Kyle Foye vs. Sedro-Woolley in a 1986 Class AA state semifinal. Most Rams starters stayed on the sideline for the fourth quarter, where they appreciated Daniel Teerink’s 80-yard touchdown run and the defensive effort to preserve the shutout.
The graduation of Woodcock this spring will put more responsibility on Woodcock’s shoulders next fall, a challenge he’s ready to take on with Cassel. Scott said the sophomore quarterback’s already showing some growth and developing chemistry with his talented receiving corps.
“I’m excited for what he’s going to bring in the next (two) years and he’s the first one to own his mistakes, which is awesome,” Scott said. “He’s not coming off the field and blaming someone else.”
Cassel’s next challenge will come next week at home against Eisenhower, and Scott’s thrilled about the return of Eyman on Monday. Both he and Johnson said they’re eager to show what the Rams can do in front of a larger home crowd, since Gov. Inslee’s announcement this week that the entire state can move to Phase 3 means 25% capacity at outdoor stadiums.
Davis=0=0=0=0=—=0
West Valley=7=21=17=6=—=44
WV — Drew Johnson 22 pass from Skyler Cassel (Devin Duthie kick)
WV — Johnson 38 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
WV — Johnson 24 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
WV — Johnson 26 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
WV — FG Duthie 33
WV — Caleb Woodcock 5 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
WV — Daniel Teerink 80 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davis, Ricardo Acevedo 9-38, Tyler Girard 10-31, Morgan Rodriguez 4-0, Julian Gonzalez 3-3, Jason Chavez 1-(-9). West Valley, Teerink 7-103, Hayden Morehouse 10-46, Nickolas DeLeon 4-28.
PASSING — Davis, Deacon Strom 2-8-31, Chavez 8-13-0-61. West Valley, Cassel 24-36-243.
RECEIVING — Davis, Damian Corbray 4-39, Joseph Copeland 3-39, Girard 1-9, Donald Barnes 2-5. West Valley, Johnson 6-152, Woodcock 8-104, Jackson May 5-39, Ben Trammell 3-39, Teerink 1-13, Morehouse 1-(-4).