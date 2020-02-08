ELLENSBURG, Wash. — With champions in the first six weight classes, Toppenish was every bit the state's top-ranked team on Saturday at the CWAC district wrestling championships.
With a hearty 405.5 points and eight champions, the Wildcats earned the program's sixth straight district title, turning back runner-up Othello by 126 points, and qualified 16 for next week's regionals.
Haiden Drury won his third CWAC title with a fall in the 132-pound final, and Kyler Romero (138) and Horacio Godinez (113) were repeat winners for the Wildcats. Toppenish's other champions included Joel Godina (106), Jeremiah Zuniga (120), Emerique Gonzales (126), Juan Escamilla (152) and Isaias Ramirez (170).
Godina's 3-1 decision over teammate Miguel Torres featured the state's top-ranked 2A wrestlers at 106. Right after that, Godinez, ranked No. 1 at 113, edged No. 2 Reyden Huizar of Prosser 1-0.
Selah's Amadeo Flores Pimentel won his third straight district title at 220 with a 9-4 decision, improving to 31-1. The Vikings finished third with 258.5 points and 13 regional qualifiers.
Ellensburg placed fourth with 189 points and two champions in Lorenzo Gonzalez (160) and Henry Rinehart (182).
The top five placers move on to the 2A Region IV tournament at East Valley in Spokane next Saturday.
---
Team scores: Toppenish 405.5, Othello 279, Selah 258.5, Ellensburg 189, Wapato 136, Ephrata 130, Prosser 112.5, Quincy 106.5, Grandview 92, East Valley 35.
Championship finals, local placers
106: Joel Godina (T) d. Miguel Torres (T), 3-1. 3, Diego Contreras (P); 4, Julio Brizuela (W); 5, Jaiden Leon (EV); 6, Marcos Gonzales (S).
113: Horacio Godinez (T) d. Reyden Huizar (P), 1-0. 3, Josiah Johnson (T); 4, Luis Barajas (W); 5, Moon Thompson (S); 6, Raymond Mirelez (G).
120: Jeremiah Zuniga (T) p. Evan Anderson (S), 3:15. 3, Christian Davis (Ell); 4, Damian Monreal (G); 5, Ryan Noel (G); 6, Angel Martinez (P).
126: Emerique Gonzales (T) tf. Jesus Sanchez (G), 17-2.
132: Haiden Drury (T) p. Fransisco Ayala (Ell), 1:45. 3, Jason Zuniga (T); 4, Jesse Salinas (S); 6, Gabe Fjellstad (Ell).
138: Kyler Romero (T) tf. Jaxon Rocha (O), 18-1. 3, Judah Yates (S); 4, Javier Garza (W); 5, Clayton Chandler (S).
145: Arturo Solorio (O) p. Isaac John (T), 3:34. 3, Alonzo Lopez (S); 4, Jose Adame (W); 5, Seth Ordaz (T); 6, Nehamiah Medrano (P).
152: Juan Escamilla (T) md. Jonathan Gomez (O), 9-1. 3, Ethan Garza (S); 6, Jaime Tovar (G).
160: Lorenzo Gonzalez (Ell) d. Jackson Yates (S), 6-5. 4, Corgan Smith (Ell); 6, Cesar Mariano (T).
170: Isaias Ramirez (T) d. Logan Candanoza (P), 16-10. 4, Richard Wellington (Ell).
182: Henry Rinehart (Ell) d. Carter Mills (Eph), 3-2 (OT). 3, Donald Schmidt (S); 4, Josh Luna (T); 6, Logan Stolen (Ell).
195: Mac Laird (Eph) p. Rocco Clark (T), 1:51. 6, Sean Steinmetz (EV).
220: Amadeo Flores Pimentel (S) d. Ruben Vargas (Q), 9-4. 4, Tietan Nelson (S); 5, Christian Longtimesleeping (W); 6, Carson Wolfe (P).
285: Isaiah Perez (O) md. Eduardo Mendez (W), 13-2. 3, Terrell Underwood (T); 4, Michael Ray (S); 5, Shane Fletcher (S).
---
SCAC WEST
Leopards win third straight
COWICHE, Wash. — With 20 regional qualifiers and a whopping 466.5 points, Zillah cruised to its third straight district title on Saturday at Highland High School.
Dawson Husted (132) and Emmanuel Troncoso (145) won their second district titles for the Leopards, who had six champions and top-four placers at all but one weight.
Top-ranked Granger didn't have Zillah's depth but did produce seven champions and 362.5 points for second place. The Spartans will send 15 to regionals.
Diego Isiordia captured his third district title with a fal in the 160 final, and teammates Oscar Alvarez (106), Abel Nava (126) and Gage Cook (220) were all repeat winners for Granger.
The top four placers advance to the 1A Region III tournament at Granger next Saturday.
Team scores: Zillah 466.5, Granger 362.5, Naches Valley 141.5, Goldendale 122, Highland 115, Cle Elum 63.
Championship finals, placers
106: Oscar Alvarez (Gr) d. Hudson Garcia (Z), 5-0. 3, Emilio Jimenez (Gr); 4, Kayden Wilder (CE); 5, Jesus Alejandre (Z).
113: Jorge Espinoza (Z) p. Jeremiah Salcedo (Gr), 5:46. 3, Juan Valencia (Z); 4, Noah Berger (Gr).
120: Jose Toscano (Gr) p. Devon Gantt (NV), 3:48. 3, Madden Garcia (Z); 4, Christopher Marquez (Z); 5, Zane Johnson (NV); 6, Dema Thayer (Go).
126: Abel Nava (Gr) p. Mitchell Helgert (NV), 2:32. 3, Bryce Waddell (Go); 4, Lincoln Garcia (Z); 5, Hayden Devoe (NV); 6, Uylysses Aparcio (Z).
132: Dawson Husted (Z) p. Ramiro Jimenez (Gr), 3:38. 3, Payton Spencer (NV); 4, Marquis Gourneau (Gr); 5, Michael Wehnes (H); 6, Ivan Cazares (Go).
138: Conan Northwind (Gr) d. Joel Coronel (Z), 4-2. 3, Logan Patrick (NV); 4, Ken Cisneros (H); 5, Jesse Manjares (Gr); 6, Blaise Payne (Go).
145: Emmanuel Troncoso (Z) p. Ricky Cisneros (Gr), 5:18. 3, Gaige Camden (NV); 4, Isaiah Salcedo (Gr); 5, Cruz Hernandez (Z); 6, Blane Waddell (Go).
152: Jared Garcia (Z) md. Peter Williams (H), 9-1. 3, Manuel Torres (Gr); 4, Andrew Phillips (Z); 5, Blaine LaFord (CE).
160: Diego Isiordia (Gr) p. Isaias Ochoa (Z), 0:23. 3, Salvador Vasquez (Z); 4, Zared Crawford (NV); 5, Reece Holycross (Go).
170: Derek Davis (Z) d. Ricardo Gomez Sanchez (Z), 11-5. 3, Aiden Fordham (CE); 4, Corbin Riley (Go).
182: Brian Sims (Z) p. Caleb Wertenberger (Z), 0:44. 3, Marco Ramirez (H); 4, Salvador Ochoa (CE); 5, Hunter Turley (NV); 6, Jesus Juarez (NV).
195: Blake Waddell (Go) p. Jorge Villafan (H), 4:00. 3, Jose Alejandre (Z); 4, Ethan Mell (Go).
220: Gage Cook (Gr) p. Wyatt Tynan (Z), 1:18. 3, Cristobal Alejandre (Z); 4, Leif Rydberg (H); 5, Hunter Thornton (CE).
285: Donivan Reyes (Gr) p. Christian Sanchez (Go), 0:46.
---
DISTRICT 6 GIRLS
Grizzlies dominant again
WENATCHEE, Wash. — For the seventh year in a row, Sunnyside's girls won the District 6 team title. And they were dominant once again.
The Grizzlies had five champions, scored 295 points and advanced 13 on to regionals.
Eliza Rodriguez (100), Alexxus Ramos (110), Aleyda Rodriguez (120), Evelin Salazar (145) and Lourdes Torres (170) were winners for Sunnyside, and West Valley's Cassandra Hernandez won the 130 title.
The top four placers qualified for the Region IV tournament next Saturday at Othello.
Top teams: Sunnyside 295, Quincy 155, Wenatchee 107. Locals: Eisenhower 92, Davis 86, West Valley 28.
Local placers
100: 1, Eliza Rodriguez (S); 3, Yuritzy Pimentel (D); 4, Arreola Emely (D). 105: 6, Karina Garcia (Ike). 110: 1, Alexxus Ramos (S); 2, Roxsana Cisneros (S); 3, Wendy Mora (Ike). 115: 2, Aaliyah Chavez (S); 3, Anjelique Alcala (D). 120: 1, Aleyda Rodriguez (S); 5, Haliyah Yanez (D). 125: 4, Evelyn Villegas (S); 5, Alexa Guzman (D); 6, Angie Castilla (Ike). 130: 1, Cassandra Hernandez (WV); 2, Riley Guerrero (S); 4, Josselyn Viveros (Ike); 6, Jocelyn Herrera (S). 135: 3, Alicia Vargas (S); 4, Yasmin Campos (Ike); 6, Rosa Ochoa (S). 140: 3, Celeste Limon (Ike). 145: 1, Evelin Salazar (S); 3, Natalia Perez (D). 170: 1, Lourdes Torres (S); 3, Camila Sandoval (S); 5, Shealynn Spino (Ike). 190: 4, Verenice Aviles (S); 5, Andrea Cortez (S). 235: 2, Natalia Toledano (S).
---
DISTRICT 5 GIRLS
Toppenish wins team title
MATTAWA, Wash. — Three champions and six regional qualifiers led Toppenish to the team title at the 23-team District 5 competition at Wahluke High School on Saturday.
Alazaye Romero (100), Isabella Morales (105) and Ruby Rios (125) were winners for the fourth-ranked Wildcats, who scored 173 points to best runner-up Othello by 25 points.
Other local winners included Wapato's Lexie Garza (120), Granger's Viktorya Torres (130), Grandview's Mollee Weddle (135), Goldendale's Tiana Watson (140) and Ellensburg's Sailor Walker (170).
The top four placers qualified for the Region IV tournament next Saturday at Othello.
Top teams: Toppenish 173, Othello 148, Wapato 135. Locals: Granger 103, Zillah 80, Prosser 77, Grandview 76, Goldendale 62, East Valley 57, Ellensburg 56, Highland 32, Mabton 32, White Swan 32, Naches Valley 7, Kittitas 6, Selah 6, Cle Elum 2.
Local placers
100: 1, Alazaye Romero (T); 2, Mia Zuniga (Gr); 5, Emily Garcia (EV); 6, Elizabet Mendoza (Gv).
105: 1, Isabella Morales (T); 3, Unique Orozco (Wap); 4, Nizhoni Tallman (Gr); 5, Mayan Riojas (T); 6, Mireya Carrasco (Gr).
110: 3, Mithzy Brizuela-Villegas (Wap); 4, Karen Valladres Coronel (Wap).
115: 2, Cami Anderson (P); 3, Marissa Riojas (T); 5, Sonia Ortiz (Wap); 6, Solimaralejandra Fabian (Se).
120: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap); 2, Lili Luna (T); 3, Maryann Reyes (Gr); 4, Katya Coutino (Ell).
125: 1, Ruby Rios (T); 3, Lorena Sanchez (P); 4, Alejandra Clara (Gv); 5, Tracy Fernandez (Z); 6, Amy Juarez (T).
130: 1, Viktorya Torres (Gr); 2, Sitlaly Macias (Wap); 3, Lizbeth Velasco (T); 5, Maddelyn Sartin (NV); 6, Clarissa Carrizales (P).
135: 1, Mollee Weddle (Gv); 2, Kali Watson (Go); 4, Christina Vasquez (WS); 6, Jocelyn Pozos (T).
140: 1, Tiana Watson (Go); 2, Maria Ocompo (WS); 3, Kadence Ward (Z); 4, Jordan Kiemele (Go); 6, Olivia Hess (K).
145: 2, Harrah Hanson (EV); 3, Adri Graf (Gv); 4, Jennifer Garcia (H); 5, Yasmari Rodriguez (Wap).
155: 5, Mahealani Davis (Ell); 6, Nallely Cohetzaltitla (P).
170: 1, Sailor Walker (Ell); 2, Dianna Tello (EV); 3, Americus Alltus (Mab); 4, Liz Diaz (H); 5, Lessly Medina (P).
190: 3, Lilianna Moralez (Z); 4, Leslie Gutierrez (P); 5, Elisua Barragan (H).
235: 2, Bailey Ward (Z); 3, Nevaeh Rodriguez (Mab); 4, Sandra Pachecho (Gv).
---
EWAC BOYS
At White Swan
Team scores: Kittitas 131.5, White Swan 83, Mabton 75, Riverside Christian 37, Burbank 37, Dayton 19.
Local regional qualifiers
106: 1, Isaac Rodriguez (M). 113: 1, Jonathan Jones (K). 120: 1, Tony Rios (K); 2, Noah Sanchez (WS); 3, Jonathan Marin (K). 126: 1, Caden Garcia (WS); 2, Hunter Smith (K). 132: 1, Steve McHargue (K); 3, Ridge Essman (K). 138: 2, Fabien Garduno (WS); 3, Josia Skindzier (K). 145: 1, John Dobie (RC); 2, David Lopez (M); 3, Yahyr Garduno (WS). 152: 1, Gilberto Palma (WS); 2, Jackson Fry (RC). 160: 1, Thomas Sheeley (K); 2, Austin Tzib (M); 3, Tyson Caligan (RC). 170: 1, Paul Jones (K); 2, Angel Velasquez (M). 182: 2, Aaron Farthing (K). 220: 1, Marcos Velasquez (M). 285: 1, Arturo Sanchez (WS); 2, Jesus Mata (M).