Two years ago, Dhantaye Bennet-Joe was a rarity as a freshman starter on Davis' boys basketball team. Even more exceptional, he went on to earn all-league honors, the CBBN's only ninth-grader to do so in 2019.
That was also a rarity for longtime coach Eli Juarez, who like most coaches at large 4A schools, doesn't have much of a history lifting such a young player into his top five.
This season, though, Juarez and the Pirates are basically all in with the Class of 2024, sailing out to a 3-0 start with three freshmen in the lineup.
"I kind of like it because I get to mentor them and take them under my wing a little, just like the older guys did with me when I was a freshman," said Bennet-Joe. "The most things are be a team player, move the ball around and play hard. I try to lead them by example."
Saturday night, the big fella did exactly that.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound junior hit 12 of 19 shots, mixing power putbacks with flick-of-the-wrist 3-pointers, and broke out for a career-high 29 points in a 75-50 victory over Eisenhower in the second week of a winter season that started nearly six months late. In the first three minutes of the third quarter, he cast in three consecutive triples, grabbed two rebounds, took a charge and had an assist.
"Yeah, I definitely like shooting threes, especially when teams slack off me on the perimeter thinking I won't shoot it," he said. "I don't mind the inside stuff and I know the team needs that from me. But it's fun to mix it up."
Another junior, Robert Galindo, scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half and made five consecutive shots in the opening quarter. That gives him 63 points in three games.
"Robert has made such a big jump up from last season," Juarez said. "His confidence, his play, his leadership — I'm really impressed with the player he's becoming. And for Dhantaye, he's got a much better understanding of how to control and use his body. He's got more patience, better footwork and his confidence as grown, too."
Now, back to those freshmen.
It's a youth invasion that's part fresh-faced skill and part untimely necessity. Standout guard Jose Reyes was lost to a knee injury, and then the same befell another senior, Xavier Guerrero.
In steps Brandon Lee Jr., Blake Garza and Finnegan Anderson. With just five practices together before a season-opening trip to Wenatchee, the freshmen trio contributed 22 points to the cause and a sturdy 55-48 road win.
"How many times have I had three freshmen starters? That's easy, never," Juarez smiled at the query. "The circumstances came about first with being two guys down, but very quickly these kids showed they were savvy, ready to compete and eager to learn. It's a lot to process, to capture what we're trying to do, but they've been up to it."
The Pirates also have a stout bench, starting with Erik Navarro and Braxton Brown, who both canned 3-pointers in the first quarter. A new addition to that bench is junior Issac Madrigal, the former West Valley quarterback who played his sophomore football season in Arizona.
Davis will certainly get tested next week with three games in five days. After playing at Eastmont on Tuesday, the Pirates have back-to-back home games hosting unbeaten Selah in a nonleaguer on Friday followed by Moses Lake on Saturday.
Eisenhower senior Isaac McDonald hit all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 18 points. McDonald, who will be the Cadets' valedictorian at graduation on June 8, is headed to Notre Dame in the fall.
Eisenhower (0-3) has two home games on next week's slate against Wenatchee (Tuesday) and Sunnyside (Thursday).
EISENHOWER — Howes 2, Davis 9, Garent 1, Simmons 2, Jake Schwem 13, Becumen 3, Isaac McDonald 18, McCoy 2.
DAVIS — Lee 8, Mendez 0, Robert Galindo 19, Navarro 8, Garza 2, Brown 5, Soterakopoulos 0, Madrigal 2, Anderson 2, Dhantaye Bennet-Joe 29.
Eisenhower=7=21=8=14=—=50
Davis=25=19=20=11=—=75
Highlights: Bennet-Joe (D) 8 rebs; Blake Garza (D) 6 rebs, 3 blks; Davis 10-21 3p; McDonald (E) 5 rebs, 3 blks.