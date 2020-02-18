YAKIMA, Wash. — Nearly every time Davis turned the ball over Tuesday night, Eisenhower coaches could be heard repeating the same simple message from the bench.
“Capitalize!”
That emphasis paid off in a big way as the Cadets rolled to a 54-45 win, forcing 20 turnovers in their first home postseason game since 2006. Several of those turned into points at the other end, especially when Ike’s defensive pressure escalated during a 15-5 run starting late in the third quarter to stretch the lead out to 16 points.
“I definitely think we all came in really pumped up and ready to win,” sophomore Lexi Tobiness said. “When we came out of halftime, we were ready to go and keep pushing forward.”
Eisenhower coach Ray Harris said Tobiness is one of most consistent shooters he’s seen, and she proved it by knocking down 4-of-8 3-pointers and scoring all 18 of her points in the first three quarters. She’s most comfortable as a spot-up shooter and found plenty of openings in transition thanks to 12 steals for the Cadets.
She also benefited from the vision and unselfishness of teammates like Kiana Yesiki and Jessica Valentinez, both of whom reached double figures as well. Yesiki added 11 rebounds to go with her 11 points for a double-double, although Davis still took advantage of its size to build a considerable advantage on the boards.
Much of that came courtesy of Lochlyn Hoberg, the 6-foot-3 senior who grabbed 19 rebounds in her last high school game. For the second straight week Harris came away impressed by the Pirates’ post players, including freshman Shaela Greggs, who just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Still, an aggressive defense rarely gave up easy baskets inside against a resilient Davis team that led by nine after three quarters in a 47-46 loss to Ike a week ago. The Pirates only scored 27 points in the first three quarters as they tried to knock off Ike for the first time in three meetings this season.
“We tried not to be the same like we have been the last two games,” Harris said. “We tried to show something different.”
Davis still mustered one final push in the fourth quarter, when Lexi Valentinez converted a three-point play to cap off an 11-4 run. Freshman Nevaeh Patterson, who returned from an injury initially expected to keep her out the rest of the season, almost cut the deficit to six points on he next possession, but her 3-pointer rattled in and out.
Harris said the adrenaline from closing in on a second straight district play-in game win resulted in some hurried late possessions, as the Cadets launched some long jumpers early in the shot clock. He’s hoping his young team will learn from the experience and show more patience moving forward.
Next up will be another loser-out game against West Valley, which beat Ike both times during the regular season. Davis finished with an overall record of 6-15.
The two Yakima rivals will miss seniors such as Hoberg and Valentinez, as well as Pirates guard Roxy Alvarado. But Harris knows there’s also plenty of young talent, and he was encouraged by the atmosphere for Tuesday’s matchup.
“It was absolutely incredible,” Harris said. “Hopefully this is what the future looks like going forward, bringing more meaning to Davis-Ike games.”
DAVIS — Munoz 0, Alvarado 5, Valentinez 9, S. Rodriguez 3, Patterson 7, Hoberg 5, Trimble 2, Shaela Greggs 14. Totals 15-45 10-13 45.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 11, Johnson 0, Sanchez 6, Rodriguez 4, Woody 5, Jessica Valentinez 10, Lexi Tobiness 18, Rios 0, Webber 0. Totals 22-71 3-5 54.
Davis=13=8=6=18=—=45
Eisenhower=17=10=11=16=—=54
3-point goals — Davis 5-18 (Nevaeh Patterson 2-5, Greggs 1-, Roxy Alvarado 1-3, S. Rodriguez 1-), Eisenhower 7-31 (Tobiness 4-8, Valentinez 2-10, Yesiki 1-4). Rebounds — Davis 50 (Lochlyn Hoberg 19, Greggs 9), Eisenhower 34 (Yesiki 11). Turnovers — Davis 20, Eisenhower 6. Steals — Davis 2, Eisenhower 12. Fouls — Davis 8, Eisenhower 12. Fouled out — None.