Sunnyside and Davis offered a preview of the twists and turns to come as they kicked off the second half of a hotly contested, unpredictable CBBN boys soccer season.
The Grizzlies entered the night a game behind four teams tied for first place and dug themselves a huge hole early, when Pirates forward Ezrah Ochoa buried a penalty kick following a 26th minute red card. That didn’t stop Sunnyside from staying aggressive and applying pressure, resulting in a pair of goals late in the second half.
Both came off of set pieces, highlighted by Columbia Basin signee Oscar Gurrola’s header in traffic over the outstretched hands of Davis goalkeeper Alexander Capi just before time expired. That tied the game at two, but Capi responded in a penalty kick shootout by producing back-to-back saves, keeping the Pirates tied with Eastmont atop the standings thanks to a 2-2 (5-4) win.
“I was feeling a little bit nervous,” Capi said. “But I just had to get through it and I had to come out on top for my team.”
He’s posted five shutouts last season while receiving plenty of offensive support from his teammates, especially Ochoa. The junior captain added two more goals Friday to bring his season total up to 12 goals, the second-most of any player in the Valley.
A diving save by Grizzlies’ goalkeeper Emanuel Hernandez-Rojas prevented Ochoa from reaching a hat trick with five minutes left, not long before a desperation free kick from Daniel Farias. Gurrola, who spent most of the match fending off Davis attackers as the central defender on Sunnyside’s three-man back line, rose up to beat everyone and put the ball just under the crossbar.
Ochoa said the Pirates almost felt as though they’d lost after having a win taken from them at the last possible moment. But the young team featuring only one senior in its starting lineup refocused to fight off Sunnyside’s efforts for 10 more minutes.
“We just had to keep our heads in the game and keep pushing,” Ochoa said. “Those boys are obviously well-prepared and really skillful with the ball, too. So are we, but we put up a fight and so did they.”
He buried his penalty before junior midfielder Edwin Diaz, who assisted Ochoa’s second goal, calmly sent a left-footed shot to his right and into the net to seal a season sweep of the Grizzlies. Davis won the first meeting 2-1, part of a 4-1 start to league play before Tuesday’s home loss to Eastmont.
Sunnyside surged back into contention by winning three of its previous four matches. The Grizzlies earned shutouts in all three wins with Gurrola patrolling the defense alongside junior Sebastian Magana, who scored a goal of his own off a corner kick by Saul De La Cruz.
Ochoa emphasized the importance providing leadership for the Pirates, from working hard to improve to ensuring everyone goes to class and takes care of business off the field. He also credited sophomore defender Jorge Ibarra, who Capi said plays a key role while always communicating in the back.
“Honestly, he’s the heart of the team,” Capi said. “He’s always pushing everybody to their best limits.”
Davis (5-2 CBBN, 9-2 overall) will travel to West Valley Tuesday and Capi believes they may need to run the table to finish atop the league. That means earning revenge for losses to Eastmont and Wenatchee, plus completing a season sweep of Eisenhower, which lost 2-1 at Moses Lake Friday.
The Grizzlies (3-4, 4-5-1) would need some help to win the league but could certainly still make the four-team district tournament by putting together a strong finish over their final five games. They’ll return home Tuesday to host Wenatchee, which lost its third straight match to Eastmont.
First half: 1, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa (PK), 27:00.
Second half: 2, Davis, Ochoa (Edwin Diaz), 54:00; 3, Sunnyside, Sebastian Magana (Saul De La Cruz), 54:00; 4, Sunnyside, Oscar Gurrola (Daniel Farias), 82:00.
Saves: Sebastian Hernandez (S) 1, Emanuel Hernandez-Rojas (S) 6; Alexander Capi (D) 7.
Shootout: Davis 5 (Ezrah Ochoa, Noe Garfias, Antonio Garcia, Jorge Ibarra, Edwin Diaz) Sunnyside 4 (Kevin Hernandez, Alexzander Osorio, David Ochoa, Oscar Gurrola).
