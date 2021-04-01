Davis coach Tepo Tereza seemed about to burst with pride as he embraced the Pirates' two senior captains Thursday night at West Valley.
The long, genuine hugs capped off a remarkable journey for Katrina Kupp and Jordyn Jolley, both four-year starters. Tereza joined them at the start of their sophomore season, and their high school careers ended Thursday with a CBBN South league title, thanks to a 1-1 (4-2) shootout win over rival West Valley.
"I don’t think we could have asked for anything better than this, to be honest," Kupp said. "I think it’s really cool that this year for us seniors, we get to leave with a win."
West Valley won the first meeting between the two teams 2-0, although the Pirates were missing Jolley and four other starters due to injuries. Davis won the second game in a shootout, leaving the season finale to decide the league champ.
Everything Davis does runs through Jolley and Kupp, who Tereza said lead off the field just as much as on it. They always gave players rides to practice, arrived early and stayed late during the program's impressive rise.
Jolley played central defender until this season, when a stronger group around her allowed Tereza to showcase Jolley's skills as a finisher by putting her at midfield and occasionally forward. She needed only a small opening after stealing the ball to put Davis in front early with a lofted shot from a tough angle at the edge of the penalty box.
"I was looking for it and I wasn’t sure it was going to go in," Jolley said. "I’m glad I made it."
It looked as though Jolley would have the chance to seal one final win after a West Valley penalty shot went off the hands of the goalkeeper and into the net. But the referees called it a save, ending the match.
Jolley's been teammates with Kupp since they were five years old, and they continued to play together for the Central Washington Sounders. Kupp's vision and control helped Davis keep possession, although momentum shifted to West Valley for the final 30 minutes as it created some of the game's best scoring chances.
Gracie Brownell scored the equalizer off a rebound in the 29th minute when goalkeeper Alexis Torres came out to block a shot from freshman Jes Lizotte. But most of the time Torres succeeded when she aggressively charged the West Valley forwards to cut off their shooting angles, preventing goals on six breakaways.
Tereza emphasized all six Davis seniors deserve credit for providing the foundation required to win the league in this shortened season. But he said Kupp, an Eastern Washington signee, and Jolley, who signed to play at Saint Martin's, always stood out.
"They set the example, and the girls follow," Tereza said.
First half: 1, Davis, Jordyn Jolley, 11:00. 2, West Valley, Gracie Brownell, 29:00.
Second half: No goals.
Extra time: No goals.
Shootout: Davis 4 (Carly Mattson, Alexis Olivas, Katrina Kupp, Arlene Mendez), West Valley 2 (Mackenzie Kitt, Bailey Steiner).
Saves: Alexis Torres (D) 4, Taylor Poor (WV) 6.