Down two scores in the fourth quarter, Davis’ football team earned its first win of the season and some payback the hard way.
By grinding it out and then some.
The Pirates rallied to tie the game on a last-second field goal by Alan Mercado, leaned on its defense for two big stops in extra time and then celebrated a 16-10 victory over Eisenhower in double overtime Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Davis not only avenged a 12-6 loss to start the season three weeks ago but also ended a five-game losing streak to its crosstown rival. It was just the fourth overtime game in a city series that dates back to 1957.
After spotting the Cadets a 10-0 lead at halftime, Davis geared up on defense in the second half, forcing three punts and stopping Ike on downs on its own 38 in the fourth quarter.
That momentum carried right into overtime as the Pirates, who lost a fumble on their first possession, denied Eisenhower’s two possessions with an interception followed by a fourth-down stop.
On the decisive drive, Davis stayed on the ground with four straight running plays and got its game-winner on a 5-yard sweep by junior Ricardo Acevedo.
Up until the final quarter, Eisenhower’s defense was pitching a shutout, forcing four consecutive punts over the second and third periods while adding an interception and fourth-down stop.
The Cadets built their 10-0 lead with scores on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, first a 26-yard field goal by David Aguilar followed by Nahum Garent’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Javon Davis.
After Davis got on the board with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Ike’s defense got a big break when a batted pass was intercepted by lineman Benjamin Rosiles. After a three-and-out, though, Davis got the ball back with enough time to drive for Mercado’s 26-yard game-tying field goal.
Davis rolled up 144 yards on the ground, while Garent ran for 54 yards and threw for 103.
Both teams wrap up their seasons next Friday with Davis at Sunnyside and Eisenhower hosting West Valley.
Davis=0=0=0=10=6=—=16
Eisenhower=0=10=0=0=0=—=10
Ike — FG David Aguilar 26
Ike — Javon Davis 7 pass from Nahum Garent (Aguilar kick)
Davis — 24 pass (Alan Mercado kick)
Davis — FG Mercado 26
Davis — Ricardo Acevedo 5 run