To take the next step up, Jose Reyes was eager to show what his hard work and determination could produce in his final year of high school.
And, to be sure, the Davis senior is doing exactly that.
Only not in the way he wanted or expected.
Perhaps the Valley’s premier all-around athlete for the Class of 2021, Reyes had already shifted his focus — like everyone else — to a coronavirus-modified year with basketball not starting until the holiday break followed by football in the early spring.
Certainly not ideal, as all will attest, but workable. And on the bright side, no chance of getting banged up on the gridiron before his favorite season on the hardcourt.
But, unfortunately, he had to shift his focus again. No senior sports at all.
A knee injury suffered while shooting hoops at Miller Park last month will require a full year to heal once he has surgery next week. At a time when teenage athletes are dealing with so much disappointment and lost opportunity, this is an especially cruel blow for such a high-end talent.
Processing what he’d lost created some dark moments, but Reyes did his best to limit those.
“When I was told it would be a whole year, I was very upset. I mean, my senior year was over at that point,” he said. “I didn’t talk to anyone the rest of the day and just headed off to bed early. But when I woke up, it was different. I had to move on. I told myself, ‘I’m going to do this. I’m going to push myself and overcome this.’”
Davis basketball coach Eli Juarez knows better than anyone what Reyes can bring to a team because he’s seen it for three years. Not just the statistics but the leadership, humble approach and positive outlook.
The 6-foot-1 guard was a rare freshman starter for Juarez, and a year later he did something even more uncommon by earning the CBBN’s defensive player of the year honor as a sophomore. Sure he can score, amassing 845 points in three seasons, but his defense and smarts give him a special skill-set that will still be there when the knee heals.
When Jay Dumas took over the football program before last season, he appreciated these qualities in Reyes, who had previously passed on the fall sport. Dumas made his pitch and it worked — Reyes turned out, applied his athleticism to being quarterback and threw for 1,748 yards and 17 touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing.
“That was all Coach Dumas,” said Reyes, who was a co-captain despite his rookie status. “He got my attention and I don’t regret it at all. I was looking forward to another season.”
While adding football to his primary sport of basketball, the likeable and popular Reyes was also junior class president at Davis. He has many interests and has little familiarity with downtime. So what he faces now, which is compounded by remote learning at home, presents many uncomfortable challenges.
But challenges, whatever their source, are an opportunity to show resolve. And that’s a Reyes specialty.
“I’m a very active person who loves to be outdoors doing things — hiking, fishing, all kinds of stuff,” he said. “I just got cleared to be off the crutches, so at least I can be out walking. Patience is what I need, definitely. Because I love doing so many things, I know this will test my mental outlook a lot. I have to be patient.”
Even with the news in July that his senior sports seasons were being pushed back and flipped, Reyes busied himself with drills to improve his quickness for basketball and football. Gyms weren’t open but he didn’t want to miss a day, so any park would do. Like Miller Park, where he’s probably put up a million shots.
“It was the day before classes started (Aug. 25) and I was just chasing after a rebound and came down super awkward,” Reyes recalled. “I heard that pop you hear guys talk about, but I thought at first I just twisted it. But the swelling was immediate and it got big. The next day at the hospital the MRI showed a torn ACL. Just like that, my first serious injury.”
Reyes will have surgery in Seattle on Oct. 2. The ACL tear will be repaired and the meniscus will likely receive attention as well. Then the clock starts running on his athletic return, although that won’t happen in a Davis uniform. Reyes is obviously keen on playing college basketball, where he has the most experience and investment, but if an opportunity came along for football he would definitely look at it.
For now, though, patience.
“I’m telling myself to always have a positive mindset,” he said. “People can and do bounce back from this type of injury — sometimes even better than before. This is a bump in the road that I have to overcome, and that will take maturity. I want to show (college) coaches I can handle this and that I’m willing to work hard enough to overcome it.”
For a resume already brimming, such an achievement should only enhance it.