PASCO — Davis sophomore John Kim shot a 76 for the top local round at Thursday’s Pasco Boys Invitational at Sun Willows Golf Course.
West Valley’s Jack Sutton recorded a 79 as the Rams placed 10th in the 20-team field.
Medalist: Tyler Jackson (Central Valley) 68.
Local highlights: John Kim (Davis) 76, Jack Sutton (West Valley) 79, Trey LeChaminant (WV) 81, Kaden Friesz (WV) 87, Tayden White (WV) 90, Carson Friesz (WV) 96, Frank Canapo (Wapato) 99, Marcus Tafoya (Davis) 100.
LOCAL GOLF
Page scores ace
Jim Page recorded a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at the Yakima Elks Golf Club on Friday.
Page used an 8-iron on the 139-yard hole. It was witnessed by Perry Page, Bruce Damaskos and Rich Benfiet.