Senior quarterback Jason Chavez accounted for two touchdowns and sophomore running back Lance McGee broke 100 yards on the ground and found the endzone as Davis opened the season with a 20-7 victory over Selah on Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium.
In his fourth year as a starter, Chavez was effective through the air and with his legs, completing four of eight passes for 106 yards and rushing for 63 on 10 carries. He connected with Joel Fernandez for a 13-yard score and found Becken Murphy for a 76-yard gain.
McGee, who has already been offered a scholarship by Nevada, turned 17 carries into 111 yards.
Statistics for the Vikings were not available at press time.
Selah beat the Pirates in the opener last year, 17-14.
Both teams will hit the road Friday, with Davis traveling to Ellensburg and Selah visiting Okanogan.
RUSHING — Davis: Lance McGee 17-111, Jason Chavez, 10-63, Jayden Corbray 2-9, Damian Guizar-Alcala 1-3, Ladainian Dennis 6-(minus-1).
PASSING — Davis: Chavez 4-8-106-1.
RECEIVING — DAVIS: Becken Murphy 1-76, McGee 1-14, Joel Fernandez 1-13, Dennis 1-0.
