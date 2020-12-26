Yakima native Cooper Kupp will be back in Washington again this weekend.
This time, though, he won’t be celebrated at Lumen Field by a host of family and friends, many of whom hold split allegiances when the former Davis wide receiver faces the Seahawks. Instead, it will be purely a business trip and those fans will be watching from home due to COVID-19 restrictions as Kupp’s Los Angeles Rams try to prevent Seattle from winning another NFC West title.
“I do not enjoy the Seahawks-Rams games anymore because you’re so torn between your allegiances,” said Kevin Calkins, a diehard Seahawks fan and Kupp’s sophomore math teacher, as well as the PA announcer at Davis football and basketball games. “That’s why (Kupp) being in the NFC West is the toughest thing.”
Longtime Davis custodian Brian Dennis said he doesn’t mind it too much, especially since it allowed him to travel to Seattle to watch Kupp play the last two seasons. Still, Dennis refuses to cheer against the team he watched play its first game in the Kingdome back in 1976, as well as its playoff debut in 1983, a 31-7 win over Denver.
Cooper’s father, Craig, and grandfather, Jake, both hear those sentiments quite often, and they completely understand. After all, they’re Seahawks fans virtually every other weekend.
“The longer you live here, you follow the Seahawks,” said Craig, who was born in Sunnyside and played football at Selah High School, then returned to the Yakima Valley after a brief NFL career. “That really goes out the window when you’ve got a loved one playing against them.”
Friendly rivalry
Many in Yakima’s football community were anxiously watching and waiting on the second day of the 2017 NFL draft.
Dennis learned where Kupp would be starting his pro career a few seconds before most people, thanks to a Rams scout who had visited Davis to learn more about the holder of nearly every FCS receiving record. The scout’s wife wanted to know more about the Yakima Valley’s wine offerings, so he exchanged numbers with Dennis and sent him a short text just before the Rams’ third round selection: “Thanks, Coach.”
“I never really thought he was going to go to the Rams,” Dennis recalled. “I remember telling (the scout) how long I’ve known Cooper, that I’d never seen anybody who worked as hard as he has.”
Kupp would often be waiting alone for Dennis to open the weight room in the mornings, and the custodian who often traveled with athletic director Bob Stanley to road games developed a strong relationship with the Kupp family. Sometimes they’ll jokingly discuss their rival rooting interests in the NFC West, and Dennis acknowledged he occasionally wishes Kupp played for a different team, but he remains one of the former Eastern Washington All-American’s biggest supporters.
Daniel Catton can’t quite bring himself to cheer against the Seahawks, either, but he won’t mind at all if Kupp catches a game-winning touchdown on Sunday. The Rams drafting Catton’s friend and former Davis basketball teammate allowed Kupp to be the focus of a short documentary directed by Catton, which fulfilled his capstone requirement at Pepperdine University, just outside of Los Angeles.
He stayed in LA and when Lexani Wheels chose him to direct a commercial this year, Catton asked Kupp if he would be willing to be a brand ambassador for less than his usual rate. Kupp, who recently signed a three-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $48 million and donated thousands of dollars to food banks in Yakima and LA last summer, agreed to appear in the commercials that Catton said opened doors for him in the advertising world.
“One thing I’ve noticed is that as Cooper gets more blessed he blesses others even more, which is so cool to see,” Catton said. “Even in my own life personally, he has been so generous with his time.”
Kupp’s starring role for the Rams fully converted some Seahawks fans at Davis who can’t root against him, including Stanley and football coach Jay Dumas. Kupp’s high school offensive coordinator had originally planned to go to Seattle this season to see Kupp and Nsimba Webster, an LA receiver Dumas coached for two seasons at Eastern Washington.
Dumas said he recently spoke with Kupp’s first Eastern Washington wide receivers coach Junior Adams about how Kupp’s success should make him a more consistent target for LA quarterback Jared Goff, but they know Kupp’s not the type of player to demand more touches. He’ll just keep putting up big numbers when given the chance, like he did in a 206-yard, three-touchdown performance to help Eastern stun Dumas’s alma mater, Washington State, in a 2016 game Dumas said was more sweet than bitter.
“It was sort of a surreal feeling,” Dumas said. “Certainly, I’ve been a Coug fan my whole life and I’m still a Coug fan, but probably as I’ve gotten older I’ve become more of a Cooper fan than a Coug fan.”
Playoff push
The divisional title implications surrounding Sunday’s matchup could make it the most important game between LA and Seattle since Kupp’s All-Rookie season.
He’s leading the Rams with 84 receptions and 908 yards, and the 6-foot-2, 208-pound team captain also takes pride in establishing himself as one of the league’s best blocking wide receivers. More importantly, Los Angeles needs one more win to clinch a playoff spot and the Rams could capture an NFC West title by also knocking off Arizona in next week’s season finale.
Missing his team’s 2018 Super Bowl run due to injury helped put the importance of making the playoffs into perspective for Kupp, according to the Orange County Register. He’ll be ready for another opportunity to get on the field in a postseason win for the first time as a pro.
“It’s just huge to be a contributor, be a part of the team, be a part of the success and be a part of the solution and all of that stuff,” Craig Kupp said. “You want to take it as far as you can go.”
Jake Kupp feels good about the Rams’ chances this Sunday and believes they can beat just about anyone. He’s especially impressed with the team’s unselfishness embodied by the motto “We not me,” something Dumas said Kupp has lived by his entire career.
The road to the Super Bowl for Los Angeles could go through New Orleans, where the 10-4 Saints allowed 3,000 fans at the Superdome last week against Kansas City. If that happens in January, Jake Kupp, a proud member of the Saints Hall of Fame, said he plans to make the trip to root against his old team.