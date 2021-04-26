BILLINGS, Mont. — Davis graduate Shawn Abeyta took a big step forward in his early MMA career with a victory in the Fusion Fight League at the MetraPark Arena late Saturday night.
Abeyta improved to 3-0 with a unanimous decision over Braeden Tovey, winning on all cards 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 to advance in the 155-pound, eight-man tournament. The winner will secure a pro contract.
Abeyta overcame a slow start and an injured hand with his endurance and strength.
“I lost the first round pretty bad but did manage to survive it,” Abeyta said. “In the second round I found my timing and let the leg kicks and left jab start flying. I felt much better taking rounds two and three, even though I busted up my right hand in round one and could not really throw it.”
Abeyta expects to hear details about his next opponent next week. His next fight is likely to be in early July.
“I’m very excited to be advancing in the tourney,” he said. “I have a lot to improve on, but we will get there.”