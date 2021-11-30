With five games to get his young team ready for CBBN play, Davis girls coach Akil White loaded that preseason schedule and knew his crew might take a few lumps.
Tuesday night’s season opener was one such case.
Striving gamely for the first half and well into the third quarter, the Pirates ran out of steam and succumbed to Hermiston, 74-57, as the older and more seasoned visitors from Oregon cast in 11 3-pointers and ran the floor relentlessly.
All things considered, though, Davis showed the building blocks put in place during the pandemic spring season are still there. The Pirates’ offense put up 57 points with limited contribution from scoring standout Esmeralda Galindo, who spent extended stretches on the bench in foul trouble.
Nevertheless, Davis had three players score in double figures led by Shaela Allen-Greggs, one of the team’s three returning all-CBBN players who sparked the Pirates to a three-place finish in the league during the shortened season in May and June.
The 6-foot junior post scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half, when Davis built an 18-13 lead early in the second quarter, and grabbed 11 rebounds. Sophomore Leilani Johnson pitched in eight of her 11 points in the second half and Galindo got eight of her 11 points while playing with four fouls in the final period.
Galindo, the only freshman on last season’s all-CBBN first or second team, picked up her third foul just three minutes into the second quarter and that was the same time Hermiston heated up from the perimeter, canning five 3-pointers in that period to take a 39-29 lead at the break. Galindo’s fourth whistle came less than two minutes into the second half and held her to three points when she returned for the fourth quarter.
The Pirates still managed to carve the deficit to 46-42 with 3:50 left in the third quarter, but Hermiston’s run-and-shoot pressure eventually took its toll.
And while the Bulldogs are stocked with five seniors, including Katelyn Heideman and her five 3-pointers, the Mid-Columbia Conference will need to brace for the arrival of Izzy Simmons, a freshman who scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds in her prep debut. The 5-7 guard scored 13 points in the second period, making all three of her long-distance attempts to give the Bulldogs the spark they were needing.
White, in his second season after guiding an even younger team to a 6-4 spring campaign, has another challenging task lined up for his Pirates, who travel on Friday to Kamiakin, which was 12-3 last spring.
Davis then faces East Valley and Lewis & Clark next week and will open CBBN play on Dec. 17 hosting Wenatchee.
HERMISTON — Katelyn Heideman 19, Ackerman 0, Brown 6, Mercer 2, E. Heideman 8, Coleman 2, Izzy Simmons 26, Parker 0, Anderholm 0, Bailey Young 11.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 11, Esmeralda Galindo 11, Carrillo 5, Campbell 4, Rodriguez 4, Patterson 7, Bueno 0, Shaela Allen-Greggs 15.
Hermiston=10=29=19=16=—=74
Davis=13=16=16=12=—=57
Highlights: Allen-Greggs (D) 11 rebs; Hermiston 11-26 3p; Heideman (H) 5 3p.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.