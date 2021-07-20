When it comes to the highest levels of high school boys basketball, there was plenty to talk about on Tuesday at Davis High School.
And plenty of locals to honor.
Davis’ Eli Juarez and Sunnyside Christian’s Dean Wagenaar, who have together presided over nearly a 1,000 career victories and are still going strong, were inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on a night that also recognized Yakima’s Gene Rostvold and Goldendale’s Ted Wilkins.
This week is actually a doubleheader for the WIBCA’s inductions as a westside ceremony will be held on Thursday in Mountlake Terrace a year after no events were held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juarez, a 1975 Wapato graduate, just concluded his 37th season as a head coach, the last 16 of which have been spent with the Pirates. He guided two Davis teams to the Class 4A state final, winning it all in 2012.
Wagenaar, who is also SC’s principal and athletic director, coached his 25th team this spring for the Knights, who have an overflowing trophy case with nine of his Class B state titles. He got his 500th career win in 2020 and Juarez is closing in fast with 457.
River View’s Roger Sonderland was inducted along with Juarez and Wagenaar. At the westside ceremony, Inglemoor’s Greg Lowell will be inducted with three assistant coaches.
Rostvold, a successful predecessor of Juarez’s at Davis, concluded a long run as a state-tournament director in the SunDome last year and received the Ed & Shirley Pepple Service Award. He received the Yakima Sports Commission’s Community Service Award last month.
Wilkins, who held a variety of coaching positions at Goldendale for 29 years, was inducted as an assistant coach along with Ephrata’s Gary Archer.