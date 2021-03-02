In a clash of defenses, one shot made all the difference.
Carly Mattson's tally in the 33rd minute was the shot that settled the issue as Davis prevailed 1-0 over East Valley in a tense girls soccer duel Tuesday night at Earl Barden Stadium.
It was the first match of the season for the Pirates as the CBBN started its modified fall season on Tuesday with nonleague volleyball and soccer matches with the CWAC.
Davis goalkeepers Isa Huante and Alexis Torres were credited with two saves apiece for Davis, and East Valley junior keeper Makenzie Mellick made six stops.
The Pirates were 7-5 in the CBBN and 9-9 overall in 2019 and return two NCAA signees — midfielder Katrina Kupp (Eastern Washington) and defender Jordyn Jolley (Saint Martin's) — along with two other former all-leaguers.
Davis will host its next two matches, taking on Selah on Thursday followed by Grandview on Saturday, and then open CBBN play on March 9 against Eisenhower.
East Valley, which came in with a 2-2 CWAC record, plays at Eisenhower on Thursday and at West Valley on Saturday. The Red Devils, who picked up another nonleague game on March 8 at Wapato, resume CWAC play on March 11 at Selah.