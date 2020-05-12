Davis High graduate Cooper Kupp rewrote the record book at Eastern Washington while wearing number 10 for the Eagles.
The fourth-year Los Angeles Rams receiver is going back to the familiar jersey number, announcing on Twitter this week that he was switching from 18 to 10.
Fellow receiver Pharaoh Cooper, who was drafted by the Rams a year before they selected Kupp, had worn 10 from 2016-2018. Cooper was released by Los Angeles late in 2018, freeing up the number.
The cost fans might have spent for his jersey isn’t lost on Kupp, who led the Rams this past season in the three major receiving statistics — receptions (94), yards (1,161) and touchdowns (10).
“I know a lot of you have spent good money to buy my jersey,” Kupp wrote on Twitter. “I know that’s a major investment. And I want to do something to show my appreciation and respect.”
To that end, fans who purchased a Kupp jersey this year from the Rams team shop or NFL Shop can have it refurbished “into a bespoke garment designed by my wife, Anna, and me.”
While wearing 10 for EWU, Kupp was a four-time FCS All-American, two-time Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, 2015 Walter Payton Award winner (given to top offensive player in FCS) and 2013 Jerry Rice Award winner (top freshman in FCS).
With the Pirates, Kupp wore 1 for football and 10 for basketball.