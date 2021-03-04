Put the events back-to-back like this and there’s a comfortable familiarity to it, a sense of the way things have always been.
Tonight at Zaepfel Stadium, Eisenhower and Davis meet on the football field for the 70th edition of their city rivalry.
And then on Saturday at Franklin Park, it’s the 47th running of the Sunfair Invitational cross country meet.
Just like old times.
Except, well you know, not.
It was 481 days ago when the Cadets and Pirates last played a game, a pandemic drought that will come to a merciful end with Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff and the beginning of a 2020 season that never was.
And it was 514 days since the 46th running of Sunfair, and although the storied name will carry on Saturday it will be in a reduced version that’s the largest allowed with current COVID-19 restrictions.
With this backdrop of venerable fall events persevering on a calendar meant for the start of spring, the CBBN launched its truncated season this week and made the Valley’s long-delayed fall season whole with the CWAC, SCAC and EWAC having started in February.
The CBBN’s spring season will be held in April and May followed by the winter season in May and June.
When the state was divided into eight COVID regions earlier this year, Eisenhower, Davis, West Valley and Sunnyside were forced to built league schedules among themselves in the South Central region. Eastmont, Wenatchee and Moses Lake are competing within the state’s designated North Central region.
Here’s a quick look through the league’s six fall sports:
FOOTBALL: Each team will get five games with Eisenhower and Davis jumping right into the first of their two meetings on Friday. Both teams are debuting a bunch of new faces with experience being thin on both sides.
Davis and Sunnyside did manage to pick up a nonleague contest as one of their five. The Pirates will host Hanford while Sunnyside hosts Prosser on March 19.
Sunnyside, which opens Friday at home against West Valley, tied for the league title in 2019 and returns four all-league players on defense and quarterback Logan Rodriguez, who threw for 2,447 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Even with the loss of Issac Madrigal and Christian Montelongo, who moved to Arizona last year, West Valley is stacked with seven returning all-league players, including first-teamers Issac Lervold, Jordan Bickler and J.P. Leahy. The Rams have two potent offensive weapons in Hayden Morehouse and Caleb Woodcock.
GIRLS SOCCER: The league opened this week with nonleague tune-ups against CWAC teams and will jump into conference play on Tuesday. Over four weeks from March 9 to April 3 teams will play each other three times for a total of nine matches.
Davis was the best local team in the conference in 2019 and the Pirates showed where their returning strength is in Tuesday’s 1-0 win at East Valley. NCAA signee’s Katrina Kupp and Jordyn Jolley spearhead a defense that will be tough to beat.
West Valley has a pair of new offensive threats in freshmen Jes Lizotte and Kaitlyn Rudick and first-team pick Gracie Brownell, a senior midfielder, and Eisenhower has a two-time all-CBBN senior in Abigail Wammock.
VOLLEYBALL: A delayed and disjointed season isn’t likely to slow down West Valley, even after standout outside hitter Mackensi Meluskey moved to Arizona for her senior season. For a program that owns a 60-match win streak in league play, the Rams have plenty back to keep the streak alive and it starts with two juniors — 6-foot-3 middle Zoey Crimin and libero Kyley Cyr — who are already CBBN first-teamers. West Valley had only one senior when it went 12-0 in 2019.
Eisenhower’s new coach Cori Ueda has a second-team all-league setter in Eboni Johnson, and Sunnyside has a pair of returning all-CBBN players in Kaycee Hazzard and Mackenzie Chambers.
Like soccer, volleyball is opening this week against CWAC opponents and will follow with a nine-match, four-week league campaign that runs through April 1.
CROSS COUNTRY: The league staged the first of its three rounds of dual meets on Wednesday, and then everybody is included in the field for Saturday’s Sunfair meet. The league championships will be held at Franklin Park on April 1.
Eisenhower’s girls won the program’s 11th straight league title in 2019 and were led by a trio of sophomores who are all back in Hannah Hilton, Ciera Reyes and Alyssa Arias Chavez. The Cadets have added sophomore Isabela Alvarado, a 2A state podium finisher while at Wapato last season. West Valley has three quality freshmen running behind senior leader Rachel Argento.
Even without Brayden Packard, who moved to Utah for his senior year, West Valley’s boys have experience and depth. The Rams won the district title last season and shared the dual title with Eisenhower. Ike’s Amha Alemeneh was the third-fastest 4A sophomore at the 2019 state meet.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Eisenhower’s Addie Mitchell, now a junior, was the 2019 Valley leader in three events — the 200 free, 20 IM and 500 free — and she ranked high in the 100 fly, 100 free and 100 back. The Cadets had the potential to carry on with the outstanding relays they had last season but several standout seniors opted to not turn out for the shortened and delayed season. Davis senior Emma Fischer has been the Valley’s best diver for the last two years and she ranked second as a freshman.
SLOWPITCH: West Valley was 6-4 in league, 15-10 overall and reached the state semifinals in 2019 and returns junior Katie Arnold, the CBBN’s defensive player of the year, and first-teamer Linnea Butler. All teams will play seven league doubleheaders.