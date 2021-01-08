If and when the opportunity comes to resume high school sports next month, the Columbia Basin Big Nine will have a different composition and will be on its own timeline.
The seven-member Class 4A conference, which includes Davis, Eisenhower, West Valley and Sunnyside, has decided not pursue a league schedule for any sports through the end of this school year.
With the announcement earlier in the week of the state's new two-phase Healthy Washington regional alignment, the league is basically split into two regions with Wenatchee, Eastmont and Moses Lake in the four-county North Central region. The four Valley schools are in the South Central region, which includes Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
According to the state's revised protocols, all regions are currently in Phase 1 with most high school sports allowable in Phase 2. To move into Phase 2, regions must show COVID-19 improvement through a four-point set of metrics.
"Hoping that our two regions would move ahead to Phase 2 at the same time is pretty unlikely and too big a gamble, so it was clear we had to go our own way," said Davis athletic director Bob Stanley. "If it's just the four of us, that's fine. We can make that work. But we're looking into scheduling possibilities with other leagues."
Once the state's new plan was announced Tuesday, the WIAA Executive Board voted late Wednesday to move fall sports to the first season — back in front of winter sports — with a possible start to practice on Feb. 1, provided a region is in Phase 2. The WIAA also stressed that leagues are granted flexibility to reschedule seasons and start dates to "best fit their local communities."
The CBBN is doing exactly that, moving its start dates to Feb. 17 for football and Feb. 22 for all other fall sports. The six-week season would end on April 3.
"That February 1 start date is geared more for the westside and their warmer weather," Stanley said. "To get kids outside that early doesn't seem realistic, plus this gives us more time to get to Phase 2. With the way things are going, (Feb. 1) looks like a longshot."
As of Friday, there was no word of other local leagues opting to start later.
To explore scheduling possibilities, athletic directors from the CBBN and CWAC met Friday afternoon. The CWAC faces a similar situation with Ellensburg, Selah, East Valley, Prosser, and Grandview in the South Central region and Ephrata and Othello in other regions. Getting involved with the Mid-Columbia Conference is a possibility since the Tri-Cities are in the same region with Yakima County but there have been no discussions yet.
These same athletic directors have become accustomed to the challenges of an ever-changing landscape, having previously tried to build schedules when restrictions were based by county. Even though getting to Phase 2 presents a challenge, the prospects are undeniably brighter than the previous metrics.
"The No. 1 thing is trying to do what's best for kids," Stanley said. "They need to get out there and play some games, be healthy and have fun. We all want that."
The WIAA hasn't made any decisions yet on winter and spring sports. It is possible that spring sports, which are exclusively outdoors, could move ahead of the winter season with basketball and wrestling.