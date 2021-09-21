With the boys and girls from Eisenhower, West Valley and Wenatchee all ranked in this week’s Class 4A state coaches poll, the Columbia Basin Big Nine staged its first full all-league meet in nearly two years on Tuesday.
And Eisenhower set the early season pace.
Junior Isabela Alvarado won the girls race for the Cadets and Ike claimed five of the top nine spots in the boys race at West Valley Junior High, which was supposed to host the meet last Thursday but it was postponed due to poor air quality.
Alvarado clocked 19 minutes, 48 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, finishing just ahead of the West Valley sophomore tandem of Nicole Murdock (19:53) and Skye Stenehjem (20:00). The seventh-ranked Cadets took the next three spots to outdistance No. 9 West Valley 25-32 in dual scoring.
Wenatchee’s Lars Sorom was the boys winner with Ike’s Aiden Waddle second in 16:47. The Cadets, ranked eighth in boys, won a tight dual against the No. 9 Panthers, 26-30. Waddle’s teammates Amha Alemeneh and Nathan Johnson finished fourth and fifth.
The second and final all-league meet will be held Oct. 19 at Eastmont.
During the delayed 2020 season contested in the early spring, the CBBN was split into north and south divisions.
