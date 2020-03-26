YAKIMA, Wash. — Hope springs eternal for Columbia Basin Big Nine athletic directors.
If schools are back in session the last week of April as scheduled, and the spread of the coronavirus outbreak has ebbed enough to avoid an extension of the statewide closures, the CBBN has devised a plan to salvage the league seasons for its spring sports.
Fortunately for a league with seven schools, there is a two-week window between May 2 and 16 for all teams to compete against each other once.
Baseball and softball will have some creative scheduling to make tripleheaders possible. For instance, West Valley baseball would open on May 2 hosting Sunnyside at 10 a.m. and Moses Lake at 4 p.m. In between, Sunnyside and Moses Lake would play at 1.
For boys soccer, three matches a day (with one bye) would be held on May 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16.
With state tournaments held over two weeks in baseball and boys soccer, no district tournaments would be held in those sports. The top two teams would advance to state based on the league standings. Since state softball is held over two days on May 29-30, the CBBN would still have a district tournament on May 19, 22 and 23.
Multiple-school league meets would be held for track and field on May 2, 9 and 16 with district, as previously scheduled, split over two days at Eastmont (May 21) and Eisenhower (May 23).
Golfers would compete in three all-league PODs with district at Black Rock (boys) and Wenatchee (girls), and tennis would have six league matches between May 2-12 with district at West Valley.
To view the updated schedules, visit Big9Athletics.org.
The 10-school CWAC is hard at work on this same issue and has a basic outline for a plan. The hope is to finalize the restructured season at the next athletic director’s meeting in mid-April, when there will be a clearer picture for the timeline on school closures.
The WIAA has posted some question-and-answer information on its website, including the fact that the state championships will not be postponed into June.
Also, following National Federation of High Schools rules, shortened contests could be used in league contests to increase opportunities to play more teams in a condensed schedule. That includes five-inning games in baseball and softball and one half in boys soccer.
For more Q&A information, visit www.wiaa.com.