DUPONT — Cassie Kim continued with her sharp summer form on Tuesday, tying for seventh in the stroke-play portion of the 119th annual Pacific Northwest Women’s Amateur at the Home Course.
The Davis graduate and Gonzaga sophomore followed Monday’s 75 with three birdies in a round of 72 on Tuesday for a 36-hole tally of 3-over 147. Angela Arora of Surrey, B.C., posted the top score by three strokes with 141.
Kathryn Crimp of Ellensburg posted 160 for 25th overall and made the cut to join Kim on Wednesday as the tournament moves into match play.
Last week Kim qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championship in New York next month.