TIFFIN, Ohio — After all her world travels and international successes, Cameron Guerin took care of some business a little closer to home on Saturday.
With a clean run through the 130-pound bracket, capped by an 11-3 decision in the final, the Davis graduate secured a national championship and led McKendree University to the team title at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Tiffin University.
The Bearcats from Illinois repeated as team champions with six individual winners and 209 total points in the annual national championship for NCAA programs.
King University from Tennessee finished second with Granger graduate Tory Torres placing fifth at 155 pounds for the Tornado.
Guerin, a freshman who spent two years at the Olympic Training Center after graduating from Davis, won her semifinal with a 10-0 technical fall and then defeated Amanda Martinez of North Central 9-6 in the championship final. Martinez hit a four-point move in the first period to lead 4-1, but Guerin came back with two takedowns and two tilts for a 9-4 lead.
Guerin, who posted a 10-0 record during McKendree’s postponed and shortened season, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 2-3.
Torres, a freshman who graduated from Granger last year, won the match for fifth and sixth place with an 11-0 technical fall over Taylor Hites of Tiffin. She won three of five matches in the tournament.
NAIA: Eastern Oregon’s Noel Orozco, a junior from Granger, placed seventh in the 285-pound division at the NAIA Men’s National Championships in Park City, Kansas.
Wayland Baptist’s Desiree Zavala, a senior from Grandview, will compete in the NAIA Women’s National Invitational on March 12-13 in Jamestown, N.D.