Yakima's Cameron Guerin will be adding more stamps to her passport very soon.
The Davis graduate, who placed fourth in the Olympic Trials challenge tournament last month, has been named to the U.S. women's freestyle roster for the Senior Pan American Championships in Guatemala on May 27-30.
Team USA is sending 29 athletes, including 12 of the 15 U.S. qualifiers for the Olympics in Japan this summer.
Guerin won an NCAA national title for McKendree University in March, will compete at 57 kilos. She was a Junior Pan American champion in Brazil in 2018 and Cadet Pan Am winner in 2017.
This may not be the only international traveling Guerin does this year with the Senior World Team Trials set for early September. The Trials will determine the U.S. team that will compete in the Senior World Championships in Oslo, Norway, on Oct. 2-10. Guerin has competed in the Junior World Championships.
Grandview's Desiree Zavala, who captured an NAIA national title earlier this year, is also a Trials qualifier.
DRURY TO UTAH VALLEY: With Fresno State discontinuing its wrestling program at the end of this season, Haiden Drury has decided on his next destination — Utah Valley.
The three-time state champion from Toppenish capped his freshman season at FSU by placing sixth at the Big 12 Championships at 133 pounds. Utah Valley also competes in the Big 12 for wrestling.
Drury, who will still have four years of collegiate eligibility, will be joined by Moses Lake grad Hunter Cruz in the move from Fresno State to Utah Valley. Drury ended his first collegiate season ranked 20th in the nation.