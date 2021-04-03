FORT WORTH, Texas — Two days before turning 21, Yakima's Cameron Guerin finished fourth in the Challenge tournament for freestyle wrestling at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
The Davis graduate, who was seeded fifth in the 57-kilo bracket and won two of three matches on Friday, started her day on Saturday by defeating Lauren Louive 5-1 in the consolation semifinals.
Guerin then faced fourth-seeded Abigail Nette, whom she defeated 11-8 on Friday, in the third-place final. Nette prevailed in a much different low-scoring match, 3-1.
Nette then earned an injury default over second-seeded Alli Ragan to claim the No. 3 spot on the national team.
Reigning Olympic champion Helen Maroulis faced top-seeded challenger Jenna Burkert in Saturday night's best-of-three championship series.
In the 62-kilo bracket, Grandview graduate Desiree Zavala won her third match of the Challenge tournament with a 14-8 decision over Julia Salata in the third round of consolations. She then fell to fifth-seeded Jennifer Page 11-0 in the consolation semifinals.