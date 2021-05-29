GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — Cameron Guerin added another prize to her international resume Saturday night, earning a bronze medal in 57-kilo women's freestyle for victorious Team USA at the Senior Pan American Championships.
With perhaps the best day of her career, Guerin won three of four matches and bounced back from a semifinal setback to defeat a former Pan Am champion and Olympian in Saturday's finals to capture her third-place medal and help Team USA roll up 240 points for the freestyle title. Brazil was second with 144 points followed by Canada in third with 115.
Guerin, who just turned 21 last month, defeated 31-year-old Alma Valencia Escoto of Mexico twice, first in Group B round robin action with an 8-6 decision and then again in the bronze-medal final, 7-2. Escoto became the first Mexican woman in history to qualify for the Olympics with her Pan Am title in 2020.
Guerin started her day with a quick victory, pinning Leydi Almeyda Fonce of Colombia in 1:35. After finishing 2-0 in Group B, she then fell to Alexandria Town of Canada, 10-0, in the semifinals.
In the gold-medal final, Giullia Rodrigues De Oliveira of Brazil pinned Town at 3:40.