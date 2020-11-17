Even in a pandemic year beset with shutdowns and lost seasons, Cameron Guerin and Desiree Zavala got a chance to celebrate over the weekend.
Finally presented with one of few opportunities in 2020, the Valley's two four-time Mat Classic champions celebrated by doing what they do best — winning and dominating on the mats.
During three days of USA Wrestling championship competition in Omaha, Neb., Guerin repeated as UWW Junior National champion and Zavala, a day later, captured a U-23 National title. Both collegians won their titles in freestyle.
Guerin, a 2018 Davis graduate and a freshman at McKendree University in Illinois, rolled through the 57-kilo bracket for the second year in a row, starting with a 6-0 quarterfinal win followed by a second-period pin in the semifinals.
In the finals, Guerin, who competed for the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club, faced reigning Senior National runner-up Xochitl Mota-Pettis and the match was tied 3-3 early in the second period. But despite a leg injury, Guerin pulled away with five unanswered points for the victory.
Zavala, a 2016 Grandview graduate and senior at Wayland Baptist University in Texas, had little trouble in the U-23 59-kilo freestyle field, outscoring her three opponents 31-0 and finishing second in the balloting for most outstanding female freestyle wrestler.
After posting a 10-0 technical fall in the semifinals, Zavala did the same thing in the final. Competing for the Texas Panhandle Wrestling Club, she needed just 1:38 to best Koral Sugiyama with a technical fall, which included two takedowns and three turns.
Viktorya Torres, a graduate of Granger earlier this year and a freshman at King University in Tennessee, earned 65-kilo medals in both freestyle tournaments. After placing fourth in Juniors with a 2-2 record with a pair of technical falls, Torres was 3-1 and runner-up in the U-23 field.
The four-time Mat Classic finalist dispatched her U-23 semifinal opponent 11-0 and then fell to teammate Ashlynn Ortega, a junior at King, in the final.
Both tournaments drew high school upperclassmen and collegiate wrestlers from across the nation in Greco-Roman and freestyle divisions.