FORT WORTH, Texas — Cameron Guerin won her first two matches to reach the semifinals and then ran into the top seed at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Friday at Dickies Arena.
The 20-year-old Davis graduate used a technical fall in the first round and an 11-8 quarterfinal decision to reach the semifinals of the 57-kilo bracket in Friday's Challenge tournament.
The fifth-seeded Guerin then fell 11-0 to top-seeded veteran Jenna Burkert, who went on to win the Challenge bracket and earn a spot in Saturday's best-of-three finals against reigning Olympic champion Helen Maroulis.
Guerin started the day with an 11-0 technical fall over Amanda Martinez and then upset fourth-seeded Abigail Nette 11-8 in the quarterfinals.
Grandview graduate Desiree Zavala won two of her three matches Friday, opening with a 12-2 technical fall over Waipuileni Estrella-Beauchamp in the first round of the 62-kilo bracket.
Zavala, seeded No. 7, then faced No. 2 seed Macey Kilty in the quarterfinals and fell 12-2. Kilty went on to win the Challenge final and will face Kayla Miracle in Saturday's best-of-three finals.
In the second round of consolations, Zavala then eliminated Michaela Beck with a 10-0 technical fall.
Consolation matches with third place on the line continue Saturday.