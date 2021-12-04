PASCO — Hunter Schlepp's 13 points, five assists and three steals led West Valley to another big win on Saturday, this time beating Pasco 74-25 on Saturday afternoon.
Jackson Cluff contributed 12 points and four steals for the Rams (2-0), who opened Tuesday with a 74-39 win over Southridge.
West Valley, which led 49-15 at halftime, will travel to Richland on Tuesday.
WEST VALLEY — May 4, Goldsmith 9, Preacher 0, Jackson Cluff 12, Hunter Schlepp 13, Wilburn 9, Hatfield 3, Sadeddin 4, Perez 8, Coronado 4, Mata 3, Birley 5.
PASCO — Martinez 0, Townsend 7, Hartnell 2, Lopez 8, Del Campo 6, Gonzalez 2.
West Valley=21=28=18=7=—=74
Pasco=5=10=2=8=—=25
Highlights: Ryker Wilburn 7 rebs; Schlepp 5 assts, 3 stls; Cluff 4 stls.
---
SELAH 78, HERMISTON 75: At Selah, junior Levi Pepper turned in a stout double-double of 23 points and 17 rebounds and Jack Kuhn grabbed 11 boards in the Vikings' season debut.
HERMISTON — Corey 10, Grant Olson 36, Elliott 9, Rafael Vargas 16, Wicks 2, Ramirez 2.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 19, Giles 3, Jack Kuhn 14, Seely 6, Young 9, Levi Pepper 23, Wright 4.
Hermiston=19=18=18=20=—=75
Selah=16=21=18=23=—=78
Highlights: Kaden Giles 7 assts, 4 stls; Kuhn 11 rebs; Levi Pepper 17 rebs, 4 assts; Malachi Young 4 assts.
---
GRANDVIEW 59, EISENHOWER 39: At Grandview, Anthony Rodriguez scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half to help the Greyhounds jump out to a 34-22 lead at the break.
EISENHOWER — Javon Davis 10, Garcia 2, Garent 8, Beruman 0, Simmons 0, Jake Schwehm 12, Herrera 4, Phillips 3, Mitchell 0.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 10, Draculan 6, N. Medina 4, Dorsett 7, Fajardo 4, F. Medina 7, L. Armendariz 4, Anthony Rodriguez 16, E. Armendariz 1.
Eisenhower=8=14=7=10=—=39
Grandview=16=18=9=16=—=59
---
TOPPENISH 64, PROSSER 51: At Toppenish, Jason Grant scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half and Josh Perez made 4 of 4 free throws in the final period and finished with 14 points for the Wildcats.
PROSSER — Koby McClure 13, K. Phillips 11, Rivera 8, Veloz 0, Bailey 0, Reyes 3, R. McClure 3, Griffiths 6, Hultberg 6, Flores 1.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Riley Mesplie 14, Josh Perez 14, Shane Rivera 12, Larios 2, G. Mesplie 0, Jason Grant 21, Robledo 1.
Prosser=8=12=19=12=—=51
Toppenish=21=6=21=16=—=64
---
ZILLAH 89, CASHMERE 48: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half and Clay Delp netted 21 to top 1,000 for his career to lead the Leopards, who made 21 of 32 free throws in the first three quarters of their season opener.
CASHMERE — Kelly 7, Smith 5, Pheasant 4, Wilkinson 3, Groce 5, Elijah Hinkle 11, Baker 6, Smart 4, Graves 3.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 21, Perez 1, Avila 2, Nic Navarre 10, Favilla 3, Torres 3, Waldman 7, Sandoval 0, Nakea John 11, Dulude 4, Luke Navarre 27.
Cashmere=14=11=15=8=—=48
Zillah=31=26=26=6=—=89
---
CHIAWANA 73, SUNNYSIDE 40: At Chiawana, Noah McNair scored 10 points for the Grizzlies, who faded after playing Chiawana even for a quarter.
SUNNYSIDE — Ramos 2, Garcia 4, Maldonado 3, Noah McNair 10, D. Salinas 6, Briones 2, Johnston 5, R. Salinas 8.
CHIAWANA — Kade Smith 12, Cash Callaway 13, Wright 4, Duran 6, Mason Castillo 12, Young 9, Connor Mendez 12. McKay 0, Hirai 5.
Sunnyside=11=7=8=14=—=40
Chiawana=11=19=25=18=—=73
---
WAPATO 55, OTHELLO 35: At Wapato.
---
GRANGER 51, WARDEN 30: At Granger, Adam Asher scored 15 points and Julian Castro added 14 for the Spartans.
WARDEN — Cox 6, Ruiz 0, Gutierrez 8, Leon 0, Roylance 0, Dvarte 0, Elizaldo -, Quirino Turner 10, Madrigales 4, Visker 2.
GRANGER — Matthew Heckert 10, Julian Castro 14, Cervantes 1, Ville 2, DeLeon 2, Adam Asher 15, Stewart 7.
Warden=3=5=13=9=—=30
Granger=10=20=9=12=—=51
---
GOLDENDALE 65, KIONA-BENTON 44: At Benton City, the Timberwolves recovered from a slow start to pick up a win thanks to 15 points from Kade Bomberger and 14 from Caleb Smith.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 0, Tyler Wells 10, Lee 4, Caleb Smith 14, Bischoff 7, Wilder 4, Eli Golding 11, Clark 0, Groves 0, Kade Bomberger 15.
KIONA-BENTON — Gonzalez 0, Barajas 0, Kintner 3, Fernandez 6, Ortiz 1, Messner 9, Jackson 0, Magna 0, Campbell 0, Neer 2, Mikey Vance 14, Mercado 9.
Goldendale=6=24=6=29=—=65
Kiona-Benton=10=16=4=14=—=44
Goldendale highlights: Bomberger 4 assts, 4 stls; Smith 8 rebs
---
WHITE SWAN 55, RIVER VIEW 46: At White Swan, Roger Valdez scored 18 points and the Cougars held on after taking an 11-point lead in the first quarter.
RIVER VIEW — Bush 0, Eckhart 0, Guzman 0, Friese 7, Deegan Gier 13, Ramirez 0, Jude Senger 10, White 4, Olivera 2, Brown 0, Nate Clinton 10.
WHITE SWAN — Rodriguez 0, Gleason 0, Broncheau 0, Roger Valdez 18, Hamilton 4, Blodgett 1, Ryan 2, Talon Hull 13, Lawrence 0, Bill 6, Willie Dittenthaler 11, Shavehead 0.
River View=4=8=21=13=—=46
White Swan=15=9=20=11=—=55
---
MABTON 55, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 35: At Mabton, the Vikings led by 27 after three quarters and got 12 points from Johnny Lopez.
DAYTON — Kilts 8,Potter 1,Vanhoose 0,Monte Pettichoro 14,Yutzy 0,French 6, Morrow 0, Booth 4, Korslund 2.
MABTON — Chavez 7, Birrueta 0, Vasquez 5, McCallum 9, Jesus Carreon 10, Zavala 4, Morrow 0, Espinoza 6, Bahera 0, Johnny Lopez 12, Ramos 2, Barajas 0.
Dayton=5=5=10=15=—=35
Mabton=19=10=18=8=—=55
---
TRI-CITIES PREP 52, HIGHLAND 25: At Highland, Alan Ponce scored 14 points to lead the Scotties.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Villegas 2, Wilde 2, Cole Jordan 15, Harper 2, Sherfey 0, Caleb Shumway 10, Baerlocher 8, K. Jordan 3, Brenchley 0, Mortensen 2, Carey 8, Mendoza 0.
HIGHLAND — Castro 0, Alan Ponce 14, McCart 0, Garcia 0, Gonzalez 5, Hakala 2, Ayala 2, Ibarra 2, Ceja 0.
Tri-Cities Prep=13=11=9=19=—=52
Highland=2=7=5=10=—=25
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 59, WATERVILLE-MANSFIELD 35: At Waterville, Noah Bradford and Joel Belaire pitched in 17 points to lead the Crusaders in their season opener.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Noah Bradford 17, Joel Belaire 17, Haydn Edwards 12, Bazaldua 7, Pommer 6, Lee 1, Bell 0, Palma 0, Bowden 0, Johnston 0, Bethel 0.
WATERVILLE — Tyler A 6, Kaneem 12, Gavin H 6, Jack K 5, Cole 2, Braydon 2, Preston 2, George 2.
