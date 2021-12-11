GRANDVIEW — Unbeaten Toppenish found itself in an unusual position, down by 12 points after the first quarter at Grandview.
The Wildcats erased that lead before the fourth quarter but still needed overtime to put away Grandview, 75-60, in nonleague boys basketball Saturday night. Riley Mesplie and Jason Grant scored 21 points each to offset three Greyhounds in double figures, led by Julian Garza's 15 points.
Toppenish will open SCAC West play at rival Wapato on Friday while Grandview travels to Zillah for a tough nonleague test on Tuesday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 6, Riley Mesplie 21, Josh Perez 10, Shane Rivera 11, Larios 3, Bane 0, Arcila 2, Jason Grant 21, Robledo 1, Ponce 0.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 15, Draculan 7, Noe Medina 11, Dorsett 7, Fajardo 4, Ferrell Medina 10, L. Armendariz 4, E. Armendariz 2.
Toppenish=6=17=21=13=18=—=75
Grandview=18=13=13=13=3=—=60
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 74, WENATCHEE 43: At West Valley, Jaxson Goldsmith scored 21 points and the Rams got 16 points each from Hunter Schlepp and Ryker Wilburn in their Big 9 opener. They'll host unbeaten Ellensburg in a nonleague game on Tuesday.
WENATCHEE — Amezcua 0, Baler 2, Camden Loidhamer 16, Bromsley 0, Burleson 7, Trent Goodell 14, Pelayo 0, Torres 1, DeAngelo 0, Cook 3..
WEST VALLEY — Jaxson Goldsmith 21, Preacher 0, Cluff 7, May 0, Hunter Schlepp 16, Ryker Wilburn 16, Hatfield 0, Sadeddin 0, Perez 6, Coronado 0, Mata 0, Birley 6.
WV highlights: Schlepp 7 rebs, 3 stls; Wilburn 4 stls; Jackson Cluff 4 stls, 3 assts.
Wenatchee=14=9=16=4=—=43
West Valley=29=18=14=13=—=74
MOSES LAKE 55, SUNNYSIDE 40: At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado scored a game-high 24 points for the Grizzlies in their Big 9 opener. They'll host Kennewick in a nonleague game on Tuesday.
MOSES LAKE — Hart 1, Thomas 8, Visker 0, Marshall Tibbs 15, Middleton 0, Blaine Macdonald 14, Purcell 3, Terry 0, Byers 0, Snyder 0, Smith 0, Mark Ulyanchuk 10, Roylance 4.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelango 0, Ramos 0, Ervin 0, Garcia 4, Brent Maldonado 24, McNair 6, D. Salinas 0, Briones 2, Johnston 0, R. Salinas 4, Hazzard 0.
Moses Lake=10=14=16=15=—=55
Sunnyside=13=5=12=10=—=40
EASTMONT 79, EISENHOWER 45: At Eisenhower.
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE 66, EAST VALLEY-YAKIMA 60: At Spokane, Teegan Hooper scored 21 points for the Red Devils, who couldn't overcome 34 from West Valley's Grady Walker on the final day of the Knights Classic.
WEST VALLEY — Munns 0, Zettle 0, Holley 5, Fried 9, Schroder 16, Gadd-LLewis 1, Price 0, Eaton 1, Grady Walker 34.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 21, Tyrus Johnson 14, Eli Esquivel 11, Field 6, Calhoun 2, Sluder 3, Taylor 0, Tasker 0, Staymates 2, Locke 1.
West Valley=18=22=12=14=—=66
East Valley=14=10=9=25=—=60
SELAH 75, EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE 49: At Spokane, Jack Kuhn scored a career-high 28 points and James Hull hit both of his 3-point attempts for the Vikings.
SELAH — Hull 10, J. Pepper 8, Giles 0, McNett 0, Jack Kuhn 28, Jones 5, Seely 4, young 4, Levi Pepper 13, Benjamin 0, Wright 3.
EV-SPOKANE — Hofstee 9, Bales 0, Jesse Stevens 13, Anderson 2, Weburg 0, Layne 0, Cloud 0, Luke Holecek 23, Whallon 2.
Selah=19=14=25=17=—=75
EV-Spokane=9=15=13=12=—=49
Selah highlights: Eli Wright 9 rebs; Kaden Giles 6 rebs, 6 assts, James Hull 2-2 3p.
EPHRATA 66, WAPATO 49: At Ephrata, Jose Ruiz scored 20 points and Fabian Alvarado added 17 for the Wolves.
WAPATO — Thompson 0, Garcia 3, Quintic 0, Vela 4, Jose Ruiz 20, Fabian Alvarado 17, Gonzalez 0, Washines 4, Hazen 1..
EPHRATA — Hendrick 0, Hans Roberts 12, Cody Black 20, Roberts 4, Ethan Black 17, Cobb 0, Hewitt0, Aidan Devine 11, Chornuk 2.
Wapato=12=8=16=13=—=49
Ephrata=13=20=18=15=—=66
ZILLAH 79, PROSSER 73: At Prosser, Luke Navarre's career-high 34 points helped the Leopards hold off the Mustangs, who were led by 23 points from Kolbe Phillips. Zillah will host another CWAC opponent, Grandview, on Tuesday and Prosser will open league play at home against East Valley on Friday.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 24, Reed 0, Perez 0, Avila 3, N. Navarre 0, Favilla 2, Torres 3, Waldman 9, Sandoval 3, John 1, Dulude 0, Luke Navarre 34.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 14, McClure 5, Kolbe Phillips 23, Veloz 0, Hultberg 0, Kory McClure 21, Griffiths 3, Bailey 0, Rivera 5, Flores 2.
Prosser=21=12=14=26=—=73
Zillah=16=20=26=17=—=79
WHITE SWAN 63, TRI-CITIES PREP 49: At Pasco, Roger Valdez scored 17 points to pace the Cougars, who will host rival Granger on Tuesday.
WHITE SWAN — Rodriguez 2, Kas. Gleason 5, Roger Valdez 17, Hamilton 7, Ryan 2, Kar. Gleason 0, Talon Hull 10, Lawrence 0, Bill 7, Willie Dittentholer 11, Shavehead 2.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Cole Jordan 12, Harper 8, Shumway 2, Adam Baerlocher 14. K. Jordan 3, Mortensen 4, Calderon 0, Carey 6.
White Swan=10=16=14=23=—=63
TCP=8=12=10=19=—=49
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 67, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 31: At Liberty Christian, Cole Wagenaar hit six 3-pointers en route to a 26-point night and Justin Van Wieringen netted 14 points for the Knights.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Justin Van Wieringen 14, Isaac De Boer 12, Jech 2, Bosma 8, Smeenk 0, Roedel 5, Cole Wagenaar 26.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Bishop 5, Blake McClure 10, Dunham 7, Hayden 4, Culver 5.
Sunnyside Chr.=15=27=15=10=—=67
Liberty Chr.=7=10=6=8=—=31
