SUNNYSIDE — A last-second 3-pointer from the right baseline by senior Kolbe Phillips sent Prosser to overtime Friday night in Sunnyside.
The Grizzlies' Brent Maldonado found an answer, lifting his team to a 74-72 win. Maldonado scored five of his game-high 29 points in the extra period and Noah McNair added the final basket of his 22 points for Sunnyside to hold off the Mustangs.
Prosser recovered from a low-scoring first quarter with the help of 15 points from Phillips and 18 for JJ Reyes. A challenging start to the season continues when the Mustangs host Zillah Saturday, while Sunnyside hosts Moses Lake.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 18, Kob. McClure 8, Kolbe Phillips 15, Veloz 0, Hultberg 0, Kory McClure 13, Griffiths 8, Bailey 0, Rivera 4, Flores 6.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 6, Ramos 1, Ervin 0, Garcia 5, Brent Maldonado 29, Noah McNair 22, D. Salinas 3, Briones 0, Johnston 0, R. Salinas 7.
Prosser=6=21=18=22=5=—=72
Sunnyside=14=14=18=21=7=—=74
---
EISENHOWER 63, PASCO 43: At Pasco, Nahum Garent hit three 3-pointers in the opening period and finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Cadets.
Jake Schwehm and Javon Davis also netted double figures for Eisenhower, which opens CBBN play on Saturday hosting Eastmont.
EISENHOWER — Howes 7, Javon Davis 10, Garcia 2, Nahum Garent 18, Berumen 4, Jake Schwehm 11, Mitchell 0, Herrera 2, Phillips 7, Delgado 2.
PASCO — Jamie Townsend 15, Martinez 4, Lopez 8, Delcampo 6, Victor Gonzalez 10.
Eisenhower=14=15=11=13=—=63
Pasco=12=4=10=17=—=43
Highlights: Garent 14 rebs, 6 assts; Corbin Herrera 6 stls.
---
SELAH 73, ASOTIN 44: At Spokane, Levi Pepper scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and his cousin Jackson Pepper scored 11 of his 16 before halftime as the Vikings rolled through their opener in the Knights Classic at East Valley.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 16, Giles 0, McNett 6, Kuhn 8, Jones 5, Seely 0, Young 5, Levi Pepper 21, Benjamin 8, Wright 4.
ASOTIN — Preston Overburg 15, Biery 4, Nicholas 3, Clovis 4, C. Ells 5, Eggleston 2, G. Ells 0, Kauhi 0, Nick Heier 10, Benner 1.
Selah=22=18=17=16=—=73
Asotin=16=2=6=20=—=44
Selah highlights: L. Pepper 10 rebs, 6 assts; Eli Wright 7 rebs; Parker Jones 5 rebs; J. Pepper 5 rebs.
---
GRANDVIEW 64, NACHES VALLEY 49: At Grandview, sophomore Levi Dorsett scored 22 points for the Greyhounds, who broke away with a 27-7 third period. Grandview (4-1) hosts Toppenish on Saturday.
NACHES VALLEY — Porter Abrams 10, Jesse Benge 15, Uecker 6, Kohl 1, Gooler 5, Jewett 2, Osborn 5, Cuyle 5.
GRANDVIEW — Levi Dorsett 22, Julian Garza 13, Draculan 6, N. Medina 9, Fajardo 2, F. Medina 3, L. Armendariz 4, E. Armendariz 3, Bentley 2.
Naches Valley=8=14=7=20=—=49
Grandview=13=12=27=12=—=64
Highlights: Ethan Fajardo (G) 7 rebs.
---
EAST VALLEY-YAK 65, EAST VALLEY-SPO 29: At Spokane, Eli Esquivel and Khale Calhoun both hit two 3-pointers in the first period as the Red Devils bolted to a 22-6 lead. East Valley (2-1) will play West Valley of Spokane in the Knights Classic on Saturday.
EV-YAKIMA — Hooper 7, Johnson 9, Esquivel 8, Field 7, Calhoun 8, Preston Sluder 11, Taylor 2, Tasker 5, Staymates 0, Locke 8.
EV-SPOKANE — Hofstee 12, Anderson 2, Holeck 11, Whallon 4.
EV-Yakima=22=18=16=9=—=65
EV-Spokane=6=4=6=13=—=29
Highlights: EV 24 offensive rebounds, forced 25 turnovers.
---
ELLENSBURG 77, MOSES LAKE 62: At Ellensburg, JT Fenz scored 31 points and Emmett Fenz dropped 18 to help the Bulldogs bounce back from a slow start to stay undefeateed.
MOSES LAKE — Hart 5, Thomas 6, Visker 0, Marshall Tibbs 19, Middleton 9, Macdonald 9, Purcell 8, Ulyanchuk 6.
ELLENSBURG — Cade Gibson 16, Morrill 2, Nealey 0, Darius Andaya 10, JT Fenz 31, Emmett Fenz 18, Stueckle 0, Loen 0.
Moses Lake=22=10=15=15=—=62
Ellensburg=15=21=23=18=—=77
Ellensburg highlights: Andaya 8 rebs; E. Fenz 7 rebs; J. Fenz 6 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls.
---
CLE ELUM 92, RIVER VIEW 39: At River View, Gage Ellison scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the unbeaten Warriors, who will host Goldendale on Tuesday.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 8, Luke Chafin 15, Cole Singer 18, Kelly 7, Johnson 6, Favero 7, Dearing 2, Montgomery 2, Williams 4, Gage Ellison 21.
RIVER VIEW — No stats available.
Cle Elum=20=30=26=16=—=92
River View=6=11=9=13=—=39
CE highlights: Joel Kelly 13 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls; Ellison 11 rebs.
---
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 63, YAKAMA TRIBAL 61: At Toppenish, Justice Hart scored a game-high 31 points but the Eagles' fourth-quarter rally fell just short. Yakima Tribal will play at DeSales on Saturday.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Smith 2, Keejan Bishop 16, Blake McClure 15, Cody Dunham 10, Ott 5, Avi Messinger 0, Magnus Hayden 11, Culver 4.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Strom 3, Lewis 3, Saluskin 4, Visaya 7, J. Jim 3, S. Jim 0, Justice Hart 31, Travis Arbuckle 10.
Liberty Christian=15=13=23=12=—=63
Yakama Tribal=13=16=17=15=—=61
---
BURBANK 88, WHITE SWAN 52: At White Swan, Roger Valdez scored 15 points to lead the Cougars, who will play at Tri-Cities Prep Saturday.
BURBANK — Palacios 1, Nelson 6, Pariera 8, Tristan Frimodt 18, Wilder 2, Quincy Scott 20, Farias 0, Lenke 9, Carter 2, Elijah K. 22.
WHITE SWAN — Rodriguez 6, Kas. Gleason 6, Roger Valdez 15, Ethan Hamilton 14, Blodgett 0, Ryan 0, Car. Gleason 0, Hull 0, Lawrence 0, Bill 4, Dittenthaler 7, Shavehead 0.
Burbank=30=12=27=19=—=88
White Swan=13=10=9=20=—=52
---
MABTON 48, TRI-CITIES PREP 43: At Mabton, Andrez Zavala scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Vikings moved to 3-1.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Jordan 8, Harper 5, Shumway 5, Baerlocher 8, Calderon 3, Kail Carey 14.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 11, Vasquez 6, McCallum 2, Carreon 8, Andrez Zavala 18, Morrow 0, Espinoza 0, Bahana 0, Lopez 0, Ramos 3,
Tri-Cities Prep=8=8=9=18=—=43
Mabton=12=10=8=18=—=48
Highlights: Chavez 7 rebs, 3 assts; Zavala 3 assts.
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 66, PATEROS 30: At Pateros, Haydn Edwards and Joel Belaire netted 12 points apiece as the Crusaders moved to 4-0.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bethel 0, Bowden 3, Palma 4, Lee 7, Noah Bradford 10, Bell 4, Haydn Edwards 12, Bazaldua 4, Joel Belaire 12, Pommer 8, Johnston 2.
PATEROS — Miatu 3, Poore 9, Caballero 0, Piechalski 0, Rodman 8, Ascension 2, Garcia 0, Martinez 8.
---
