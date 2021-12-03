HERMISTON, Ore. — Sunnyside went on the road and picked up a 63-56 nonleague win over Hermiston Friday night.
Brent Maldonado scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and had eight rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies. Noah McNair added 16 points for Sunnyside, which will host Prosser next Friday.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 4, Garcia 6, Brent Maldonado 24, Noah McNair 16, D. Salinas 2, Briones 4, Johnston 2, R. Salinas 5.
HERMISTON — Atilano 0, Corey 5, Garay 9, Lin 6, Grant Olsen 19, Shilhanek 2, Rafael Vargas 11.
Sunnyside=7=17=15=25=—=63
Hermiston=0=0=0=0=—=0
Highlights: Maldonado 8 rebs, 5 assts; McNair 7 rebs, 5 stls.
---
KAMIAKIN 88, DAVIS 73: At Kamiakin, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe's 17 points led four players in double figures for the Pirates (1-1), who took on the top-ranked team in Scorebook Live's 4A preseason coaches poll.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 15, Garza 3, Cesar Hernandez 16, Robert Galindo 15, Navarro 4, Anderson 3, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 17.
KAMIAKIN — Unavailable.
Davis=10=20=24=19=—=73
Kamiakin=13=22=28=25=—=88
---
TOPPENISH 63, EAST VALLEY 41: At Toppenish, Shane Rivera scored 15 points and Jason Grant added 14 for the Wildcats to overcome a game-high 16 points from East Valley's Nick Field.
TOPPENISH — Myers 9, Riley Mesplie 10, Perez 7, Shane Rivera 15, Larios 4, G. Mesplie 2, Arula 2, Jason Grant 14, Robledo 0, Brice 0.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 3, Johnson 0, Esquivel 0, Nick Field 16, Calhoun 3, Sluder 5, Taylor 8, Tasker 0, Staymates 4, Locke 2.
Toppenish=13=18=17=15—=63
East Valley=13=7=7=14=—=41
---
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 68, GRANGER 46: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points in the Knights' season opener.
GRANGER — Heckert 6, Castro 9, Villa 2, Cervantes 0, DeLeon 0, Adam Asher 17, Paul Stewart 12.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Justin Van Wieringen 15, De Boer 5, Jech 3, Dash Bosma 10, Smeenk 2, Roedel 6, Cole Wagenaar 27.
Granger=10=4=16=16=—=46
Sunnyside Christian=15=22=22=9=—=68
---
GRANDVIEW 63, KIONA-BENTON 32: At Kiona-Benton, Noe Medina scored 15 points and Levi Dorsett had 10 to lead the Greyhounds (1-1).
---
NACHES VALLEY 71, CASCADE 44: At Naches, Jesse Benge scored a team-high 15 points for the Rangers, who led by 24 points at halftime.
CASCADE — Johnson 0, Kai Lewman 12, Castillo 3, Kaston Dillon 13, Hunter Stutzman 11, Nienela 2, Tovar 3.
NACHES VALLEY — Deiner 3, Uecker 5, Dylan Kohl 11, Porter Abrams 14, Gooler 8, Hires 2, Stevenson 0, Jewett 5, Mueller 0, Jesse Benge 15, Cuyle 8.
Cascade=10=8=4=22=44
Naches Valley=23=19=14=15=—=71
NV highlights: Abrams 9 assists, 9 rebounds; Kohl 5 rebs.
---
CLE ELUM 75, WARDEN 50: At Warden, Luke Chafin and Cole Singer combined to hit 17 of 25 shots and score 39 points for the 2-0 Warriors.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 1, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 21, Cole Singer 18, Kelly 3, Johnson 0, Jett Favero 11, Dearing 3, Montgomery 0, Williams 0, Gage Ellison 16.
WARDEN — Unavailable.
Cle Elum=21=20=16=18=—=75
Warden=12=15=5=18=—=50
Highlights: Joel Kelly 6 assts, 13 rebs; Singer 6 rebs; Favero 4 stls.
---
WALLA WALLA VALLEY 58, HIGHLAND 37: At Walla Walla Valley, Alan Ponce scored 18 points to lead the Scotties in Thursday's road game.
HIGHLAND — Castro 4, Alan Ponce 18, McCart 0, Garcia 0, Gonzalez 2, Hakala 7, Ayala 2, Ibarra 4.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Castman 3, Parks 11, Travis Ford 23, Heredia 13, Nishi 1, Underhill 3, Jansen 4.
Highland=8=7=11=11=—=37
WW Valley=20=7=17=14=—=58
---
GOLDENDALE 48, RIVER VIEW 40: At River View, Caleb Smith and Kade Bomberger scored 15 points each to pace the Timberwolves.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 0, Wells 9, Caleb Smith 15, Bischoff 3, Wilder 2, Golding 4, Boe 0, Groves 0, Kade Bomberger 15.
RIVER VIEW — Bush 2, Senger 8, Noah White 13, Nate Clinton 13, Gier 4, Guzman 0, Olivera 0.
Goldendale=12=11=13=12=—=48
River View=13=8=8=11=—=40
Goldendale highlights: Tyler Wells 6 rebs, 3 assts, 4 stls; Bomberger 7 rebs, 8 stls.
---
WHITE SWAN 55, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 36: At Waitsburg, the Cougars pulled away in a big third quarter and got 18 points from Roger Valdez.
WHITE SWAN — Roger Valdez 18, Rodriguez 7, Hamilton 3, Ryan 8, Talon Hull 13, Bill 4, Dittentholer 4, Gleason 3, Blodgett 0, Broncheau 0, Lawrence 0, Shavehead 0.
DAYTON — Kilts 4. VanHoose 0, Teggighorg 6, Rueben Yutzy 13, Blake 8, Boogh 0, Potter 0, Korslund 0, Morrow 5.
White Swan=12=8=22=13=—=55
Dayton=14=10=4=8=—=36
---
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 63, YAKAMA TRIBAL 45: At Moses Lake, Travis Arbuckle pitched in 16 points for the Eagles and Jayden Visaya had 12.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — J. Strom 3, Lewis 6, Jayden Visaya 12, J. Jim 0, S. Jim 0, Justice Hart 8, Travis Arbuckle 16.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — J. Boorman 5, Robertson 15, Chavez 2, Pier Boorman 20, Robertson 7, Michael Poelolyn 17, Jones 2.
Yakama Tribal=14=8=9=14=—=45
Moses Lake Chr.=23=13=15=15=—=63
