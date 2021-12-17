Senior Jaxson Goldsmith scored 13 of his 22 points in the third quarter and he hit four 3-pointers in West Valley's 70-47 win over Sunnyside in CBBN boys basketball Friday night.
Jackson Cluff netted 20 points for the Rams, who moved to 2-0 in league and 5-1 overall and will host Eisenhower on Saturday.
Brent Maldonado's 13 points paced Sunnyside, which hosts Davis on Saturday.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 0, Bishop 5, Ervin 2, Garcia 0, Brent Maldonado 13, Noah McNair 12, D. Salinas 7, Briones 2, Johnston 0, R. Salinas 6.
WEST VALLEY — Jaxson Goldsmith 22, Preacher 0, Jackson Cluff 20, May 0, Hunter Schlepp 13, Wilburn 6, Perez 5, Mata 2, Birley 0, Coronado 0, Hatfield 0.
Sunnyside=7=13=6=21=—=47
West Valley=14=12=21=13=—=70
Highlights: Schlepp 6 rebs, 3 assts, 3 blks; Goldsmith 5 rebs, 3 assts; Cluff 5 rebs, 3 assts.
---
DAVIS 68, WENATCHEE 32: At Davis.
MOSES LAKE 77, EISENHOWER 44: At Moses Lake.
---
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 67, ELLENSBURG 56: At Grandview, Noe Medina scored 16 points and Julian Garza added 15 for the Greyhounds as they pulled away in the second half of the CWAC opener for both teams. Grandview will play at East Valley and Ellensburg will host Ephrata on Saturday.
ELLENSBURG — Cade Gibson 18, Morrill 2, Nealey 2, Andaya 4, Boast 1, JT Fenz 11, Emmett Fenz 16, Lewis 2, Fortier 0.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 15, Draculan 1, Noe Medina 16, Levi Dorsett 10, Ethan Fajardo 11, Ferrell Medina 11, Cortez 0, L Armendariz 3, M. Bentley, E. Armendariz 0, J. Bentley 0.
Ellensburg=12=11=15=18=—=56
Grandview=16=8=20=23=—=67
Ellensburg highlights: Gibson 9 rebs, 4 assts; Josh Boast 6 rebs; JT Fenz 9 rebs, 6 assts.
---
EAST VALLEY 63, PROSSER 60: At Prosser, sophomore Preston Sluder scored 30 points to lead the Red Devils as they overcame a 17-point second-half deficit in the CWAC opener for both teams. East Valley will host Grandview on Saturday and Prosser will travel to Eastmont on Monday.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 8, Tyrus Johnson 10, Esquivel 3, Field 2, Calhoun 9, Preston Sluder 30.
PROSSER — Reyes 8, Kob. McClure 5, Phillips 6, Veloz 0, Kore McClure 20, Griffiths 9, Bailey 2, Rivera 6, Flores 3, Hultberg 0.
East Valley=9=16=22=16=—=63
Prosser=19=20=10=11=—=60
---
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 82, NACHES VALLEY 46: At Naches Valley, Luke Navarre scored 17 of his 31 points in the first quarter and finished with three 3-pointers for the Leopards.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 15, Reed 0, Perez 5, Avila 0, Nic Navarre 10, Favilla 2, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 10, Sandoval 2, John 5, Dulude 1, Luke Navarre 31.
NACHES VALLEY — Deiner 0, Uecker 5, Kohl 3, Abrams 8, Gooler 2, Hires 0, Stevenson 0, Jewett 1, Mueller 0, Grant Osborn 17, Benge 0, Cuyle 0.
Zillah=24=18=17=23=—=82
Naches Valley=12=15=15=4=—=46
Highlights: L. Navarre (Z) 3 3p.
---
TOPPENISH 89, WAPATO 65: At Wapato.
---
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 55, HIGHLAND 42: At Highland, Roger Valdez posted a double-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and five assists to lead the Cougars to their second straight EWAC win. Highland will travel to Granger and White Swan hosts Goldendale on Saturday.
WHITE SWAN — Kas Gleason 2, Roger Valdez 16, Ethan Hamilton 12, Blodgett 0, Broncheau 0, Ryan 4, Hull 7, Lawrence 1, Bill 2, Dittentholer 9, Shavehead 2.
HIGHLAND — Castro 3, Rosenkranz 0, Ponce 5, McEart 3, Garcia 0, Gonzalez 9, Cayden 19, Ayala 2, Ibarra 1, Ceja 0.
White Swan=14=7=15=19=—=55
Highland=10=10=11=11=—=42
Highland highlights: Valdez 14 rebs, 5 assts; Hamilton 5 stls; Willie Dittentholer 5 rebs; Chuy Gonzalez 3 3p.
---
CLE ELUM 68, KITTITAS 48: At Kittitas, Gage Ellison's 14 points and 15 rebounds helped the Warriors improve to 2-0 in league and 6-0 overall.
CLE ELUM — Najar 7, Luke Chafin 12, Singer 5, Kelly 7, Johnson 0, Jett Favero 15, Dearing 0, Montgomery 2, Williams 6, Gage Ellison 14.
KITTITAS — unavailable.
Cle Elum=15=28=13=12=—=68
Kittitas=8=6=14=20=—=48
Highlights: Joel Kelly (CE) 14 rebs; Ellison (CE) 15 rebs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 45, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 42: At Yakama Tribal, Justice Hart scored 26 points with four 3-pointers for the Eagles in the league opener. Jaden Jech paced SC with 15 points, all from long distance.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Van Wieringen 1, DeBoer 0, Jaden Jech 15, Dash Bosma 11, Smeenk 4, Roedel 2, Wagenaar 8.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Strom 5, Lewis 3, Saluskin 2, Visaya 2, Jim 0, Justice Hart 26, Arbuckle 7.
Sunnyside Christian=14=7=10=11=—=42
Yakama Tribal=11=11=12=11=—=45
Highlights: Hart (YT) 4 3p.
---
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 55, ENTIAT 32: At Entiat, Haydn Edwards' 26 points helped the Crusaders improve to 6-0 in league and 8-0 overall.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Haydn Edwards 26, Joel Belaire 19, Bradford 7, Pommer 3, Bethel 0, Bowden 0, Palma 0, Lee 0, Bazaldua 0, Bennett 0, Bell 0.
ENTIAT — Arias 2, Giacomazzi 3, Crutcher 8, Santos 3, Marlyn 12, Brumback 4.
---
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 76, KIONA-BENTON 40: At La Salle, freshman Jaxton Caffrey scored 15 of his 35 points in the first quarter and Moses O'Connor netted 17 points for the Lightning.
KIONA-BENTON — Kinter 4, Fernando 5, Ortiz 6, Neer 4, Mike Vance 16, Mercado 5.
LA SALLE — Garza 4, Craig 4, Moses O'Connor 17, Zamora 1, Jaxton Caffrey 35, Gonzalez 9, Anderson 2, Judd 2, Cobar 2, Sanchez 0.
Kiona-Benton=4=14=13=9=—=40
La Salle=23=20=25=8=—=76
Highlights: Judd 7 rebs; Caffrey 5 assts; Craig 4 stls; O'Connor 7 rebs.
