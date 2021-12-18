SUNNYSIDE — Trailing 30-21 at halftime, Davis' boys came alive for 52 points in the second half en route to a 73-54 victory at Sunnyside in CBBN basketball Saturday night.
Blake Garza scored 10 of his 17 points in the third quarter to help spark the turnaround. Teammate Robert Galindo also had 17 points for the Pirates, now 2-0 in league and 6-1 overall. Davis will host Ellensburg on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Noah McNair's 18 points led Sunnyside (0-3, 4-4), which plays in the Mountlake Terrace tournament on Dec. 28-29.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 13, Blake Garza 17, Cesar Hernandez 14, Robert Galindo 17, Anderson 2, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 10.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 2, Ervin 0, Garcia 4, Brent Maldonado 15, Noah McNair 18, Bishop 3, D. Salinas 4, Briones 2, R. Salinas 6.
Davis=11=10=26=26=—=73
Sunnyside=17=13=5=19=—=54
---
WEST VALLEY 81, EISENHOWER 52: At West Valley, Hunter Schlepp hit three 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Rams, who moved to 3-0 in league and 6-1 overall.
EISENHOWER — Howes 2, Javon Davis 12, Garcia 2, Garent 6, Herrera 5, Jacob Schwehm 16, Mitchell 0, Berumen 3, Phillips 4, Delgado 0.
WEST VALLEY — Jaxson Goldsmith 14, Preacher 0, Cluff 9, May 5, Hunter Schlepp 22, Wilburn 9, Hatfield 1, Ivan Perez 17, Coronado 0, Mata 0, Birley 4.
Eisenhower=7=18=13=14=—=52
West Valley=14=32=15=20=—=81
Highlights: Perez 8 rebs; Wilburn 4 rebs; Goldsmith 4 rebs; Birley 6 rebs; Schwehm 3 3p.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 72, EPHRATA 53: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs used a huge third quarter to rally for their first CWAC win. Emmett Fenz hit five 3-pointers and scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter for Ellensburg, which will play a nonleague game at Davis on Wednesday.
EPHRATA — Billingsley 0, Hendrix 5, Hans Roberts 11, Cody Black 12, W. Roberts 6, Ethan Black 16, Cobb 0, Devine 3, Chornuk 0..
ELLENSBURG — Cade Gibson 18, Morrill 0, Fortier 0, Noah Nealey 12, Andaya 0, Boast 0, J. Fenz 8, Emmett Fenz 26, Lewis 8.
Ephrata=24=16=5=8=—=53
Ellensburg=19=14=24=15=—=72
Ellensburg highlights: Gibson 4 assts; Nealey 4 assts, 3 stls; JT Fenz 6 rebs, 9 assts; E. Fenz 5 rebs, 5 3p; Eli Lewis 12 rebs.
---
GRANDVIEW 54, EAST VALLEY 47: At East Valley, Julian Garza scored 17 points and Levi Dorsett added 11 to lead the Greyhounds.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 17, Draculan 4, N. Medina 5, Levi Dorsett 11, Ethan Fajardo 10, F. Medina 6, Cortez 0, L. Armendariz 0, M. Bentley 0, E. Armendariz 1.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 12, Johnson 3, Esquivel 5, Field 2, Calhoun 4, Preston Sluder 16, Taylor 0, Tasker 3, Locke 2.
Grandview=13=7=17=17=—=54
East Valley=11=3=18=15=—=47
---
SELAH 73, OTHELLO 55: At Selah, Levi Pepper filled up the statsheet with 24 points, 16 rebounds and six assists to lead the Vikings. They'll play Burlington-Edison at the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 28.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 12, Giles 2, Jack Kuhn 14, Seely 8, Malachi Young 11, Levi Pepper 24, Wright 2..
OTHELLO — Tovar 6, Rodrigo Garza 13, Andre Garza 11, Vallejo 2, Pruneda 6, Jorge Buenrostro 11, DeLeon 0, Alegria 6.
Selah=13=10=26=24=—=73
Othello=9=11=18=17=—=55
Selah highlights: L. pepper 16 rebs, 6 assts; Jack Kuhn 8 rebs; Kaden Giles 7 assts.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 60, HIGHLAND 53: At Granger, Day Castro pitched in eight 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter, and finished with 28 points for the Spartans.
HIGHLAND — Castro 0, Alan Ponce 22, McCart 9, Garcia 0, Gonzales 8, Cayden Hakala 10, Ayala 1, Ibarra 3.
GRANGER — Heckert 1, Castro 8, Cervantes 4, Villa 3, DeLeon 0, Aldaco 0, Day Castro 28, Asher 6, Paul Stewart 10.
Highland=6=11=11=25=—=53
Granger=12=22=9=17=—=60
Highlights: Castro (G) 8 3p.
---
WHITE SWAN 68, GOLDENDALE 64: At White Swan, Roger Valdez's 20 points and 10 rebounds led the Cougars, who rallied with a 41-point second half. Caleb Smith netted a career-high 34 points for Goldendale.
GOLDENDALE — Wells 3, Caleb Smith 34, Bischoff 2, Golding 8, Groves 2, Kade Bomberger 15.
WHITE SWAN — Gleason 9, Roger Valdez 20, Ethan Hamilton 10, Ryan 2, Talon Hull 13, Bill 8, Dittentholer 4, Shavehead 2.
Goldendale=18=17=17=12=—=64
White Swan=13=14=23=18=—=68
Highlights: Valdez (WS) 10 rebs, 5 assts; Hull (WS) 4 rebs; Hamilton (WS) 4 stls, 4 assts, 3 rebs; Smith (G) 5 rebs; Bomberger (G) 7 rebs.
---
MABTON 61, KITTITAS 48: At Mabton, Andrez Zavala canned two 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 17 points and Jesus Carreon netted 16 for the Vikings.
KITTITAS — Josh Rosbach 18, Conner Coles 14, Varnum 5, Towner 7, Serrano 4.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 11, Vasquez 5, McCallum 4, Jesus Carreon 16, Andrez Zavala 17, Ramos 6, Barajas 2.
Kittitas=12=11=16=9=—=48
Mabton=15=14=17=15=—=61
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 63, COLTON 22: At Sunnyside, Cole Wagenaar scored 10 of his 15 points in the first quarter for the Knights.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 2, Justin Van Wieringen 10, Isaac De Boer 15, Jech 6, Bosma 4, Smeenk 9, Roedel 2, Cole Wagenaar 15.
Colton=5=4=6=7=—=22
Sunnyside Chr.=26=19=13=5=—=63
---
POMEROY 59, YAKAMA TRIBAL 56: At Pomeroy.
---
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 70, ROYAL 38: At Royal City, Jason Grant scored his 1,000th point early in the 1st quarter and finished with 15 for the Wildcats. Guard Riley Mesplie scored a game-high 16 for Toppenish, which will play at West Valley.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Riley Mesplie 16, Josh Perez 14, Shane Rivera 10, Larios 3, G. Mesplie 7, Arcila 2, Jason Grant 15, Brice 0.
ROYAL — L. Bergeson 7, Elijah Jenks 10, Anderson 0, Buster 0, D. Bergeson 6, G. Jenks 0, J. Allred 8, C. Allred 3, D. Allred 2, B. Brown 2, L. Allred 0.
Toppenish=21=9=19=21=—=70
Royal=7=16=9=6=—=38
---
ZILLAH 96, COLLEGE PLACE 52: At College Place, Luke Navarre scored 16 points in the opening period and finished with a career-high 43 points for the unbeaten Leopards, now 6-0.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 15, Perez 0, Avila 2, N. Navarre 2, Torres 4, Ashton Waldman 14, Favilla 2, John 3, Sandoval 6, Dulude 0, Luke Navarre 43, Reed 5..
COLLEGE PLACE — Christensen 8, Durand 9, Willis 2, Davis Fry 12, Logan Parsons 12, Corbett 3, Moyer 6.
Zillah=29=37=19=11=—=96
College Place=17=11=15=9=—=52
Highlights: Navarre 5 3p.
---
NACHES VALLEY 38, CONNELL 36: At Connell, Garren Gooler's late 3-pointer and Porter Abrams' two baskets in the fourth quarter sealed it for the Rangers.
Naches Valley=13=10=8=7=—=38
Connell=18=6=6=6=—=36
