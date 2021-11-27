Emilee Maldonado is the reigning player of the year in the Frontier Conference and a three-time NAIA All-American for Providence’s women’s basketball team.
A month into her final season for the Argos, the Sunnyside graduate is looking like a good bet to earn those honors again.
The veteran point guard, who has started all 123 games since she arrived in 2017, put together 28 points, four 3-pointers, eight assists and six rebounds in Providence’s most recent win with conference play set to start next week.
Maldonado, Providence’s first NAIA first-team All-American with 1,712 career points, is leading her 9-2 team with a 16.3-point scoring average, 58 assists, 27 3-pointers and 25 steals in 10 games. She was among the NAIA national leaders last season with a 91.3-percent free-throw percentage.
CAMERON GUERIN (Davis), a sophomore at McKendree and the reigning national collegiate wrestling champion, is ranked No. 1 at 130 pounds and off to a quick start in her second season with the Bearcats. At the Missouri Valley Open last weekend she opened with three consecutive 10-0 technical falls and finished 5-0 in her bracket. McKendree has won the last two national team titles, is ranked No. 1 this season, and will look to make it three in a row in March. VIKTORYA TORRES (Granger), a sophomore at King, was 5-2 at 155 pounds at the Missouri Valley Open and placed fifth. King is ranked second in the nation but defeated McKendree 244-210.5 at the MVO.
PARKER WEBB (West Valley), a senior outside hitter at Portland State, earned first-team All-Big Sky honors with 320 kills, 182 digs and 52 blocks during the Vikings’ 19-10 season, which included a third-place finish in the conference. Webb received Big Sky player of the week honors in September when PSU won the Rose City Showdown, where she had 56 kills in three matches with 19 in a four-set win over Gonzaga.
KAMRYN FISCUS (La Salle), a sophomore midfielder at Jamestown College, won the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer offensive player of the year award after scoring 9 goals to complement 12 assists in 20 starts to lead the Jimmies to an 18-1-1 record. She added a 10th goal in Jamestown’s first NAIA playoff appearance since 2005. Fiscus scored game-winning goals in three straight games at one point and found the net twice in a 4-0 win at Mount Marty.
ELIJAH PEPPER (Selah), a sophomore at UC Davis, picked up where he left off last season and leads the team in minutes through four games. The second team all-Big West selection is averaging 14.8 points and four rebounds per game with a team-high of 10 steals. A 6-for-9 shooting night helped him score 15 points in an 84-74 win over Eastern Washington and the 6-foot-4 guard scored a season-high 18 while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 3-of-7 from three in a loss at Pepperdine. His first 3-pointer of the season came at a crucial time, giving the Aggies a 70-66 lead with 14 seconds left in a valuable win over 2021 NCAA tournament team Utah State.
---
STEELE VENTERS (Ellensburg), a sophomore wing at Eastern Washington, moved from a reserve role to a starting spot this season and has made an immediate impact, averaging a team-high 17.2 points along with 3.8 rebounds per game. He’s shooting better than 44% from three and scored a career-high 27 points to help EWU beat Walla Walla 111-71. Venters followed that up by sinking two free throws to send a game to overtime and then adding three more points in the extra period of the Eagles’ 67-64 win over Cal State Northridge.
---
ERIK FELDMANN (West Valley), a junior swimmer at Carnegie Mellon, clocked a career-best 45.52 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle on Nov. 20 at the Kenyon Invitational in Gambier, Ohio. Feldmann, who has timed 21.15 in the 50 free this season, is closing in on the 100 free school record of 45.27, is part of a 400 free relay that is less than a second from the CM record and he’s already a member of the school’s fastest all-time crew in the 200 free relay.
---
ISABELLE MOULTRAY (Selah) became a valuable midfielder off the bench for a Gonzaga team that won a program-record 15 matches this fall. The sophomore scored her first career goal in a 5-0 win over Cal State Bakersfield and also delivered four assists for the Bulldogs, including one on the lone goal in a 1-0 win at Saint Mary’s.
---
GILLIAN MARTIN (La Salle) and GRACE TERRILL (Cle Elum) went from SCAC West competitors to teammates at Eastern Washington, where they both started the majority of games at forward for the Eagles this fall. Terrill, a sophomore, had an assist in 853 minutes and Martin scored two game-winning goals to go along with two assists while playing 1,231 minutes in her freshman season.
