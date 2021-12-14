Highland sophomore Rachael Keller was named Class 2B co-player of the year this week with the release of the Washington State Girls Soccer Association's all-state teams.
The state's volleyball coaches also announced their all-state teams this week.
Keller, the EWAC's MVP, helped the Scotties win league and district titles and place third in the state tournament, a program best. Teammate Anahi Garcia, also a sophomore, joined Keller on the 2B first team.
West Valley's Kendall Moore and Eisenhower's Sara Diehm were named to the 4A second team, and Toppenish's Natalia Verduzco was a 1A second-team pick.
In volleyball, West Valley junior setter Lexi Barbee was named to the Class 4A first team with three teammates earning honorable mention.
CWAC MVP Abby Harrell of Ellensburg was a 2A first-team pick, Zillah's Brynn Widner was named to the 1A second team, and Goldendale's Sara Hiebert made the 2B first team while teammates Rachel Gallagher and Kennedy Berry were second-team selections.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 4A
Second team: Kendall Moore, jr., West Valley (midfielder); Sara Diehm, sr., Eisenhower (goalkeeper).
Class 1A
Second team: Natalia Verduzco, so., Toppenish (defender).
Class 2B
Co-players of the year: Rachael Keller, Highland and Madi Stark, Adna.
First team: Anahi Garcia, so., Highland (defender); Rachael Keller, so., Highland (forward).
Second team: Isabella Martin, sr., Cle Elum (defender); Ivette Ramos, sr., Highland (midfielder); Mireya Castro Carrasco, sr., Granger (forward).
---
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
First team: Lexi Barbee, jr., West Valley (setter).
Honorable mention: Kennedy Webb, jr., West Valley (outside hitter); Zoey Crimin, sr., West Valley (middle blocker); Kyley Cyr, sr., West Valley (libero).
Class 2A
First team: Abby Harrell, jr., Ellensburg (outside hitter).
Class 1A
Second team: Brynn Widner, sr., Zillah (outside hitter).
Honorable mention: Mayce Wofford, sr., Zillah (setter); Cassandra Barragan, sr., Naches Valley (libero).
Class 2B
First team: Sara Hiebert, sr., Goldendale (middle blocker).
Second team: Rachel Gallagher, sr., Goldendale (setter); Kennedy Berry, sr., Goldendale (libero).
Class 1B
Honorable mention: Ella Young, sr., Riverside Christian (libero).
