Davis' new girls basketball coach is a familiar face in the Valley.
Akil White, a longtime girls coach at Toppenish and most recently an assistant at Yakima Valley College, had his hire at Davis made official on Monday by the Yakima School District.
The Central Washington University graduate coached Toppenish's girls for 10 seasons from 2005-06 through 2014-15. He won over 100 games and directed the Wildcats to their first winning season since 1998.
White spent the last three seasons on Adam Strom's staff at YVC. He replaces James Kindle, who stepped down after two seasons with the Pirates.
• The All-State Baseball Series has targeted July 10-11 for its return at Parker Field next summer. The annual senior all-star high school event was canceled last summer, as was the entire prep season, because of COVID-19.
• Keller Norland, an Oregon prep who won the Yakima Meet of Champions at Sozo last month, captured the USATF Junior Olympic national cross country title in Kentucky last weekend. Norland clocked 15:14 for 5,000 meters.