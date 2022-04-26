As the end of the regular season approaches, Davis soccer hopes to find consistency and reach its high ceiling at the right time.
The Pirates took a much-needed step in the right direction Tuesday with a 3-0 win over visiting Sunnyside, snapping a two-game losing streak. Coach Tepo Terezo praised his team for doing a better job of finishing its opportunities, with the notable exception of a missed penalty kick in the second half that would have put Davis ahead by four goals.
"We've been dong the same thing all season long," Terezo said. "The guys just — today, for some reason they just clicked."
He's still rotating players to find the right lineup for district play when it begins May 10. The changes paid off almost immediately as freshman Antonio Garcia, who just came up from the junior varsity team, delivered a free kick that Ezrah Ochoa connected with on a powerful header for a goal less than four minutes into the game.
Another talented sophomore, Cipriano Acosta delivered assists to two seniors, starting with defender Deacon Strom's header off a corner just before the halftime whistle. Early in the second half, senior captain Angel Huerta received a through ball and scored from the top of the 18-yard-box two minutes after sophomore Edwin Diaz forced a great save from Grizzlies keeper Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra.
"We've seen nobody's gonna give it to us easy and we've just been working for it," Huerta said. "Every team's beatable."
The Pirates proved that three weeks ago, when Acosta scored the game's lone goal in Wenatchee's only Big 9 loss of the season. Four of Davis' five league losses came by just one goal or in a shootout, including a shootout loss at Sunnyside on April 1.
Tereza said Huerta and Strom provide critical leadership for a young team depending heavily on sophomores such as senior captain Noe Garfias, a middle midfielder who nearly created a goal out of nothing when he dribbled past three Sunnyside defenders. Sophomore goalkeeper Alexander Capi denied the Grizzlies multiple times in the first half, highlighted by a fearless play when he came charging out and blocked a shot off of a free kick to keep Davis ahead in the 11th minute.
"That's the job of a keeper," Tereza said. "They're not going to save them all, but if they can save one crucial (shot), that's it."
Although the Pirates enthusiastically celebrated senior Eric Caballero's birthday with cupcakes after Tuesday's win, Huerta knows they can't afford to relax or stop working in practice. A rematch at Wenatchee looms Friday, so Tereza said he'll be pushing his players to go hard the next two days.
That tough test along with home games against Eisenhower and West Valley to close out the season could determine whether Davis hosts a district play-in match on the field players have dubbed "The Cage." Beyond that, Tereza believes finding the right combination of players who can operate within the system they've learned from the coaching staff could lead to significant success.
"We have a tremendous group, a tremendous amount of talent and it's taken us time to make the team," Tereza said. "Once we have that, I think we could be up there. I think we could make it to state."
First half: 1, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa (Antonio Garcia), 4:00; 2, Davis, Deacon Strom (Cipriano Acosta), 40:00.
Second half: 3, Davis, Angel Huerta (Acosta), 47:00.
Saves: Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra (S) 3; Alexander Capi (D) 6.
