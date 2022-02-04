Charging away with a 26-point second quarter, Davis' boys kept their win streak in high gear with a 72-53 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN basketball Friday night at Ike Gym.
Robert Galindo hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for the sixth-ranked Pirates, who made eight triples in their 14th consecutive win.
Brandon Lee Jr. and Cesar Hernandez netted 14 points apiece and teammate Dhantaye Bennett-Joe tallied 13 for Davis, which improved to 9-0 in league and 15-1 overall. The Pirates travel to Eastmont on Saturday and finish league play next week with games against Moses Lake and West Valley.
Nahum Garent paced Eisenhower with 12 points. The Cadets host Wenatchee on Saturday.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 14, Garza 8, Cesar Hernandez 14, Robert Galindo 16, Navarro 0, Rottman 0, Corbray 2, Murphy 1, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 0, T. Lee 0, Anderson 4, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 13.
EISENHOWER — Howes 7, Davis 8, Nehemiah Garcia 10, Nahum Garent 12, Herrera 0, Schwehm 9, Mitchell 5, Berumen 0, Phillips 2, Dickey 0, Mendoza 0.
Davis=16=26=20=10=—=72
Eisenhower=11=15=7=20=—=53
Highlights: Galindo (D) 3 3p; Hernandez (D) 2 3p, 4-4 FTs.
