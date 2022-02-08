WAPATO — Four players scored in double figures on a big offensive night for Wapato's girls in the first round of the SCAC district tournament.
The Wolves rolled past Royal 84-53 thanks in part to a career-high 25 points from Crystal Colin, who hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the second half. Trinity Wheeler recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists to go along with four steals and six rebounds while Jordan Espinoza put up 19 points and KK Bass added 12.
Wapato (17-3) advances to Friday's semifinal at Connell, where the Wolves beat the Eagles 64-50 last Friday.
ROYAL — Wardenaar 7, Larsen 7, Jensen 0, Wilhelm 9, K. Allred 0, Piercy 0, Orth 6, Bergeson 7, Anderson 0, Randi Allred 11, Morgan 6.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 15, Grunlose 9, Hamilton 0, Alvarado 0, Tillequots 0, Garza 5, Jordan Espinoza 19, KK Bass 12, Crystal Colin 25, Goudy 0, Gonzalez 0, Kenoras 0.
Royal=10=9=18=16=—=53
Wapato=24=13=30=17=—=84
Wapato highlights: Colin 5 3p, 5 stls; Wheeler 10 assts, 4 stls, 6 rebs; Espinoza 6 rebs, 5 assts, 5 stls.
-
TOPPENISH 65, COLLEGE PLACE 56: At College Place.
Toppenish=18=19=14=14=—=65
College Place=16=11=17=12=—=56
-
CONNELL 55, NACHES VALLEY 53: At Connell.
Naches Valley=6=17=12=18=—=53
Connell=16=15=13=11=—=55
-
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 51, EAST VALLEY 40: At Grandview, Natalee Trevino scored seven of her 21 points in the final period as the fourth-seeded Greyhounds pulled away for the first-round victory.
Grandview (10-10) advances to the semifinals to play at league-champion Ellensburg (20-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. East Valley (8-11) will play a loser-out game on Monday.
In Tuesday's other first-round game, Othello defeated Ephrata 62-34. The Huskies (13-7) will play at Prosser (15-5) in Thursday's other semifinal.
EAST VALLEY — Mendoza 9, Trujillo 4, Taylor 0, Goodell 2, Wright 8, Hambly 6, Elder 4, Gordon 1, Sylve 6.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 2, Black 0, Natalee Trevino 21, Gutierrez 2, Jazmine Richey 17, Castilleja 6, D. Medina 3, Olivarez 0, A. Medina 0, Copeland 0.
East Valley=9=11=9=11=—=40
Grandview=13=16=5=17=—=51
Highlights: Trevino (G) 9 rebs; Richey (G) 8 rebs.
-
BOYS
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 74, EASTMONT 72: At Eastmont, freshman Landen Birley hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points for the Rams, who trailed 59-50 heading into the final period.
Jaxson Goldsmith scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter while Birley hit his fifth 3-pointer and made 4 of 4 free throws.
West Valley (8-3, 12-4) plays at Davis on Saturday.
In other league play Tuesday, Moses Lake beat Wenatchee 59-42.
WEST VALLEY — May 3, Jaxson Goldsmith 15, Jackson Cluff 14, Wilburn 6, Sadeddin 4, Mata 0, Landen Birley 23, Perez 6.
EASTMONT — Schneider 4, Heimbigner 6, Trovato 6, Eamon Monahan 26, Wiesma 5, Ethan Easley 10, Gallaher 2, Ruffins 2, Malcolm 9.
West Valley=13=19=18=24=—=74
Eastmont=15=25=19=13=—=72
