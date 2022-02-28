Cooper Kupp is everywhere, even the halls of Olympia.
The Washington State House of Representatives adopted House Resolution 4662 on Monday honoring the accomplishments and character of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Yakima native.
Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, and Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, drafted and sponsored the resolution.
The Davis High School graduate capped his record-breaking NFL season by catching two touchdown passes, including the game winner in the final seconds, and earning the Most Valuable Player award in the Rams’ victory over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl.
“Not only did Cooper break long-standing NFL records and earn the most prestigious awards in all of professional sports, he did it with humility and class,” Dufault said in a release. “I know I speak for every Yakima Valley resident and Davis High School graduate when I say — ‘Cooper, we love you and your family and are so proud of all you have accomplished and overcome.’”
House Resolution 4662 will now be entered in the official journal of the Washington State Legislature and a copy will be presented to Cooper Kupp and his family later this year.
The state Senate also recognized Kupp on Monday with a resolution of its own sponsored by 6th District Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, and 14th District Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima.
“Let’s talk about being a role model,” said Holy in a floor speech. “Cooper Kupp is a family man who, along with being a man of strong faith and moral base, also seems to understand that he has an opportunity to provide an example for others and to be a role model for those coming behind him.”
